Its elephant vs lion in water spraying contest; who wins? Watch the viral video to know

In a routine scenario, lions will not dare to attack a full-grown healthy elephant.

New Delhi: The wildlife is not only enchanting but equally surprising as well. It will not be wrong to admit that we, the humans, have a lot more to learn about animals and their behaviours within their species, as well as outside of it. One such case study is the coexistence of the majestic lions and powerful elephants in the African continent. While lions live in a pride, elephants stay in a herd. Hence, both have the safety of their families. However, lions, being excellent hunters, have been documented preying on the biggest animal on the land.

Here, we are sharing a video with you that shows a lone lioness lying beside a well, and an elephant approaches it from the opposite side and starts drinking water. All this while the lioness is trying to hide behind the well. After a few moments, the elephant notices the lioness and, without wasting a moment, sprays water at the big cat and charges toward her with a loud trumpet. The lioness has no choice but to run for her life.

The video is shared on YouTube by Latest Sightings with the caption: Elephant sprays water at lion.

It is true that lions hunt elephants but only when their number is good and the elephant is either alone or young or sick. Elephants are the largest, biggest, heaviest, and most powerful animals on land. In a routine scenario, lions will not dare to attack a full-grown healthy elephant; similarly, elephants also keep their distance from lions. But sometimes the inevitable happens, and the two come face to face.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

@wahidpawana424: Even elephants know to exert dominance by spraying a cat with water.

@DodderingOldMan: I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better example of just how expressive an elephant can be with its trunk…

@yakzivz1104: both the lioness and the elephant looked like adolescents. This was hilarious!

@hasanaktas4827: As if the elephant said: Wait a moment. I am very thirsty. After I quench my thirst, I will teach you a lesson.

@assail: i always thought lions roars were intimidating but WOW the elephants roar is like a dinosaur. such powerful creatures, we’re lucky to walk amongst them

@adishadzo9896: RIP headphone users.

@BlackNightJack: Thanks to the good souls that dug and built a watering well for the beautiful animals.

@Timo199: Looked like the elephant at 0:15 was rehearsing for what he ended up doing.

