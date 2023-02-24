It’s Not Tiger Or Leopard But Vaquita That Is Critically Endangered, Only 10 Of Them Remain | Details Inside

Home

We already have many species that are labelled “endangered” like tigers, leopards, eagles, and vultures. Add to it the vaquita.

This handout photo released by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and taken on February 1992 in Santa Clara Gulf, Sonora, Mexico shows a comparison between "Vaquita Marina" (bottom) (Phocoena sinus) and Totoaba fish (top) (Totoaba macdonaldi) apparently dead after having been caught by fishermen in their nets. Environmentalists of WWF warned that Mexico's vaquita marina, the world's smallest porpoise, was close to extinction as the government reported that only 60 were now left. The vaquita's fate has been linked to another critically endangered sea creature, the totoaba, a fish that has been illegally caught for its swim bladder, which is dried and sold on the black market in China. (Omar Vidal / WWF / AFP)

Vaquita: We had the huge dinosaurs about 650 million years back and after they lived their lives, they vanished from the face of the earth, just as Mother Nature ordered. Since then, there have been numerous studies and research have been carried out to try and fathom various species of flora and fauna that once adorned our planet. I can recall only The Mammoth, The Saber Tooth Tiger, The Tasmanian Devil (though there is a conflict about the claim of it being extinct), and The Dodo.

According to Wikipedia, “The vaquita is a species of porpoise endemic to the northern end of the Gulf of California in Baja California, Mexico. Reaching a maximum body length of 150 cm (4.9 ft) (females) or 140 cm (4.6 ft) (males), it is the smallest of all living cetaceans. The species is currently on the brink of extinction and is currently listed as Critically Endangered by the IUCN Red List. The steep decline in abundance is primarily due to bycatch in gillnets from the illegal totoaba fishery.”

Center for Biological Diversity tweeted, “#ICYMI: New research shows there may be hope for the endangered vaquita porpoise. Their small population of 10 still has enough genetic diversity to recover — if we act now to protect them from gillnets.”

#ICYMI: New research shows there may be hope for the endangered vaquita porpoise. Their small population of 10 still has enough genetic diversity to recover — if we act now to protect them from gillnets. https://t.co/OL3iatb63w — Center for Biological Diversity (@CenterForBioDiv) May 16, 2022

According to other sources, this sea creature can grow to be approximately five feet long and when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal is critically endangered. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997, the number fell to 30 in 2017, and as of the end of 2022, there are thought to be only about 10 left.

Greenpeace International tweeted, “There is a glimmer of hope for the endangered vaquita, but things must change now. #EndangeredSpeciesDay.”

There is a glimmer of hope for the endangered vaquita, but things must change now. #EndangeredSpeciesDay

https://t.co/nUbiz0W8rs — Greenpeace International (@Greenpeace) May 20, 2022

Marine life experts call them “sea pandas” owing to the black rings around their eyes and they are the only porpoise species that can survive in warm water. They are said to be uniquely solitary in their behavior. According to environmental experts, traditional fishing practices in Mexico have led to the near extinction of this marine species.

In Mexico, fishermen use gill nets to collect an endangered fish species called totoaba. On the black market, totoaba can fetch up to $50,000. Totoaba is a delicacy in China. Although both totoaba fishing and gill nets are illegal in Mexico, the large payoff attracts local fishermen.

Andrea Crosta of Earth League International, a wildlife trafficking watchdog group, believes they may perish during the unlawful fishing season. Crosta recently visited Mexico, where various sources confirmed that the number of live vaquitas is critically low.

