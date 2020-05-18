New Delhi: After Twitter erupted in rage over TikTok star Faizal Siddique’s viral acid attack video on Monday, the popular influencer issued a clarification and apologized for his move. Also Read - Disgusting! TikTok Star Faizal Siddiqui Promotes Acid Attack on Women, FIR Filed Against Him

In an Instagram post, Faizal said that the video trending on social media is half circulated and that his intentions were not to promote acid attack incidents.

He wrote, ”My Intention was never to hurt anyone in any capacity. As a social media influencer, I realise my responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by the video.”

In the same post, he shared another half of the video and mentioned that he was drinking water.

On the allegations that he is promoting acid attacks, he said, “That’s not the case at all. I’m adding the first part of the video clip, where you can clearly see that I’m drinking water. So please try and understand. It’s WATER! Acid kaun peeta hai?

Further, he also clarified that the woman in the video, in no way represents a victim of an acid attack.

“Regarding the makeup, the girl in the video is Faby, a professional makeup artist. I have collaborated with her numerous times in the past for videos. She has even shot with us for videos with this same makeup. It’s just her way of projecting her part of art”, he says.

In the last part, he goes on to say that he doesn’t understand why people are making a fuss about it when the video went live a month ago. He says maybe people are trying to capitalize on ongoing TikTok vs YouTube trend, referring to CarryMinati’s roast video of TikTok stars, which was later taken down.

He concludes, “Making such extreme allegations is very disappointing and disturbing. However, I still took down the video as I’m not interested in promoting any kind of controversy and apologize to anyone who was hurt by watching the video. Again, it does not promote any kind of inhumanity. Hope you support me!”

What was the issue?

Notably, Faizal’s video allegedly recreates a disturbing scene of an acid attack, in which Faizal is seen throwing liquid on the face of a woman who betrayed her.

He says, “Usne tumhe chor diya jiske liya tumne mujhe chora tha”, and then throws the liquid on the girl’s face. The woman in the video is seen with paint on her face to give an impression of injuries.

This is completely disgusting.

Dear @TikTok_IN,

Delete the account of #FaizalSiddiqui that instigate committing violence against women. He is promoting Acid Attacks to young girls and women. This is unacceptable. #ArrestFaizalSiddiqui #BanFaizalSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/CcqxlfUfpX — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) May 18, 2020

Many people on Twitter expressed their anger at the video and demanded that Siddiqui should be behind the bars for promoting acid attack.

Soon after the video went viral and sparked outrage, Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women wrote to TikTok to delete the video and delete Faizal’s account. One of the Twitter users named Ashish has also filed a cyber complaint against him.

Siddiqui who has 13.4 million followers on TikTok, is also known as ‘Prince of Team Nawab’ among his fans. He is the brother of another TikTok influencer Amir Siddiqui, who was recently in a feud with Indian Youtuber CarryMinati.