Lucknow: A COVID-19 positive patient, Santosh Singh, who is also the son of former chief of the BJP’s Lucknow city unit Manohar Singh was recently told to ‘go and die’ by an employee of the Integrated COVID Command Centre of Uttar Pradesh and an audio clip of the following has gone viral. The patient, Singh, said he has also written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the employee’s behaviour. Also Read - Delhi Enters Weekend Lockdown, UP To Impose Curfew On Sunday As India's Fight Against COVID Continues

“I wrote a letter to the UP Chief Minister regarding the use of unparliamentary language by the helpline staff on Thursday. As of now, four members of our family are in isolation (after testing positive for COVID-19),” said Singh. In his letter to the chief minister, Singh said they have been in home isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus on April 12. Also Read - UP Records 27,426 Fresh Cases of COVID-19, Death Toll Mounts To 9,583 With 103 More Fatalities

“On April 15, at 8.14 am, a phone call came from the command centre. A woman asked whether we had downloaded the home isolation app and filled the required details,” he said. Also Read - Covid 2.0: Govt Takes BIG Step For Lakhs Of Central Employees. Details Here

When he informed the woman that no one had told his family to do so and that no doctor contacted them, the woman got angry and said, “Jaakar mar jaao. (Go and die). After this, the call was disconnected.”

Singh said, “This type of language is used with patients. At this point of time, every person is in fear and such things are spoken to the patients. There is no humanity left in the workers, nor there is any fear.”

(With PTI inputs)