Dewas: When a thief broke into a government official's house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, he was expecting to win a lottery. However, his hopes were dashed after not being able to find enough cash and valuables at the residence. Utterly disappointed, he left behind a hilarious note there asking "why the house was locked when there was no money" kept at home.

A copy of the note also surfaced on social media in which the burglar wrote “Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector” (when there was no money, it should not have been locked, collector).

Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said Rs 30,000 cash and some jewellery items were stolen from the residence of Trilochan Singh Gaur, currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at Khategaon town in the district.

Gaur was reportedly not in his house for the past 15-20 days. When he returned, he found his house broken into with his personal belongings scattered across the floor. Notably, top district police officials live in the area where the SDM’s official residence is located.

Singh said a hand-written note, possibly written by the burglar, was found at Gaur’s residence. The thief apparently used the government officer’s note-pad and pen to write the note, police sources said. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and registered an FIR against unidentified persons, Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)