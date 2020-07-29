Ahead of the arrival of the first batch of Rafale aircraft at India’s Ambala Airbase on Wednesday, dairy brand Amul has released a new cartoon in a bid to welcome the induction of these fighter jets, which is believed to be a game-changer for India. Also Read - IAF Chief Bhadauria to Receive First Squadron of 5 Rafale Jets Today, Security Tightened Around Ambala Airbase

The cartoon features the Amul mascot dressed as a pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as she stands in front of Rafale jets and waves.

The ad carries the caption – “#Amul Topical: First batch of Rafale jets arrive…” with ‘Jab We Met’, written on the picture, which is a reference to the popular Bollywood movie starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Watch the picture here:

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria will receive the Rafale jets at the Ambala airbase.

Ahead of its arrival, authorities have tightened security and imposed prohibitory orders near the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana. For security purpose, authorities have also bannedthe shooting of videos and photography.

It is believed that the Rafale jets would be a game-changer in the current scenario when India is engaged in a bitter standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh.

A Rs 59,000-crore deal was signed on September 23, 2016 for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation. All the jets are to be delivered by 2022.

The first Rafale fighter was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in October 2019 in a ceremony attended by the French Minister for Armed Forces Madame Florence Parly and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.