Trichy: As if we haven’t seen enough, here comes another story of how humans have absolutely no respect for animals’ lives and how can they can be absolutely devoid of sympathy. Also Read - Yet Another Case of Animal Abuse! Leopard Beaten to Death, Its Teeth Removed & Carcass Paraded by Locals in Assam

On the heels of the recent death of an elephant in Kerala, a jackal was killed by a tribal gang after they fed it with a country bomb-covered in meat near Jeeyapuram in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, on June 8. As the jackal took a bite of the meat, the bomb blew up in its mouth, ripping its jaws apart.

“The 12 men had gone to collect honey in a village and found a jackal roaming around. In order to hunt it for its meat and its teeth, the gypsies had packed explosives inside meat pieces and strewn at several places that the jackal frequents,” a forest department official told IANS.

“The bombs are similar to what is called ‘onion bomb’ that are burst during Diwali. The explosive chemicals are packed and when pressure is applied it will burst,” he added.

After killing it, the men stuffed the carcass in a bag, however upon suspecting something fishy, the cop inquired and discovered the dead body of the animal.

After interrogation, Tamil Nadu Forest Department arrested 12 people for killing the jackal, which has been classified as a Schedule-I animal under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Meanwhile, people on social media who have been horrified by a spate of such animal cruelty case reacted angrily and requested authorities to take strict measures to save our animals:

💔💔 What is happening here? Its going very worst. Today one jackal also killed in a same way in Tamilnadu 🥺🥺🥺 continuous heart broken news 😭 We need to protest not only for our future and also for the Birds and animals too. #SaveTheBirds🙏#SaveTheAnimals🙏@PetaIndia @peta https://t.co/XdH3b7vITT pic.twitter.com/ZrR7H31vnf — Fridays For Future_Tamilnadu🇮🇳 (@ForTamilnadu) June 9, 2020

A Jackal was killed in Tiruchy district of Tamil Nadu after it ate explosive stuffed meat. We condemn such acts of barbarism and urge the Government of India to protect animals from such acts of violence. #jackal #TamilNadu @PMOIndia @RichaChadha https://t.co/WQAqIzvnX4 — World Animal Protection India (@MoveTheWorldIN) June 9, 2020

First, Elephant in Kerala.

Then, Cow in Himachal Pradesh.

Now, Jackal in Tamil Nadu. What's going on??? Take a note @Manekagandhibjp

Ji and take the appropriate action against the culprits.#AllLivesMatters — Nazim Ali Khan (@iamnaazim) June 9, 2020

After the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant, 12 members of a tribal community from Tamil Nadu, arrested for killing a jackal using country-made explosives The miscreants stuffed the bomb inside a piece of meat that exploded & ripped the jaws of the jackal

😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/bri7zHx2iz — Archie (@archu243) June 9, 2020

After the death of elephant a few days ago because of these merciless humans.

again today in tamilnadu, a jackal died because of eating bomb covered with the meat,due to which the bomb exploded in its mouth. We should feel pity on the plight of these creatures. 🐘🐘🦊🦊🐱🐱 — chakradhar reddy (@chakri__) June 9, 2020

#animalcruelty The outcry regarding the killing of an elephant using expl. in kerala is yet to fade out, a new case in Tiruchy (TN) in which a jackal is killed by stuffing explosives in meat by Narikuvaras comes in light. killed for teeth & meat #TamilNadu

Wht a shame #PETA — 💜 रीdhs♥️ (@Komal43771823) June 9, 2020

How long this sadism will continue ?

A jackal killed in Tamilnadu after bomb covered with meat explodes in mouth.

Jackal’s are endangered species according to The Red Data book. jackal territories have shrunk significantly. pic.twitter.com/uGakiFtjt9 — Arjun velotil (@ArjunVelotil) June 9, 2020

Recently in Kerala, a pregnant elephant was killed when it ate a pineapple packed with explosives, prompting nationwide outrage. A cow in Himachal Pradesh too was seriously injured after some miscreants allegedly made the animal eat wheat with crackers.