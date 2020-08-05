In a much-awaited and historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers and laid the foundation stone for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. To mark the occasion, the PM also unveiled the plaque of the temple and a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’. Also Read - 'Babri Masjid Thi, Hai Aur Rahegi': Owaisi's Tweet on The Day of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the formal launch of the temple’s construction promised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country… A long wait ends today. A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone’s efforts temple construction will be completed,” he added.

Elated with the news, many Indians, especially Hindus celebrated the occasion with the hashtag #JaiShriRam and thanked PM Modi for fulfilling his promise.

#RamMandir4Bharat and #RamMandirAyodhya were other trending hashtags.

From being a karyakarta to being the Karmveer to make it happen…#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/NLL4RqJDk4 — INFERNO 2.0 (@TheAngryLord) August 5, 2020

Love him or hate him but #NarendraModi ji is delivering slowly slowly whatever he has promised. After almost 500 years of long wait & struggle,finally our generation is witnessing the historic moment of formation of #RamMandir 🚩#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/nuiB85B9nO — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 5, 2020

On the holy land of Prabhu Sri Ram, PM Shri @narendramodi ji performed the Bhoomi Pujan towards fulfilling one of the noblest aspirations of one of the greatest civilisations. #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/ua1y8eCvxV — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 5, 2020

This is for all those who kept faith, who stood strong, who never for once doubted. #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/qvT6k5Wze2 — Neha Joshi (@The_NehaJoshi) August 5, 2020

This day is the proof of the truth of the resolve of crores of devotees. This day is a unique gift of a just, fair India to truth, non-violence, faith and sacrifice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. #JaiShriRam #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/Vvvk5TL4Re — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल (@PatilSushmit) August 5, 2020

Priya Hindus, This is the power of your two consecutive united votes. #2014 #2019#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/onRHlmTzxs — अजीत कुमार तिवारी (@ajeetrajat) August 5, 2020

next time don't tell me that I dream too big and my dreams can't be achieved .#ShriRam #RamMandirAyodhya #5thAugustGoldenDay pic.twitter.com/TLUCCo1anb — Sagar Mehta (@sagarock1) August 5, 2020

Dressed in traditional attire (dhoti and kurta), PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya on a helicopter from Lucknow and directly went to the Hanuman Garhi temple to offer his prayers as per the tradition. President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present with him.

All in attendance sat around the havan fire maintaining social distancing norms while wearing masks, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the ceremony, every street in Ayodhya was seen illuminated with earthen lamps entire city was decked up for the occasion. UP CM Adityanath burst firecrackers and lit earthen lamps at his official residence on in Lucknow as part of ‘deepotsava’.

(With Agency inputs)