In a much-awaited and historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers and laid the foundation stone for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. To mark the occasion, the PM also unveiled the plaque of the temple and a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.
The groundbreaking ceremony marks the formal launch of the temple’s construction promised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
“Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country… A long wait ends today. A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years,” said Prime Minister Modi.
“With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone’s efforts temple construction will be completed,” he added.
Elated with the news, many Indians, especially Hindus celebrated the occasion with the hashtag #JaiShriRam and thanked PM Modi for fulfilling his promise.
#RamMandir4Bharat and #RamMandirAyodhya were other trending hashtags.
Dressed in traditional attire (dhoti and kurta), PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya on a helicopter from Lucknow and directly went to the Hanuman Garhi temple to offer his prayers as per the tradition. President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present with him.
All in attendance sat around the havan fire maintaining social distancing norms while wearing masks, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahead of the ceremony, every street in Ayodhya was seen illuminated with earthen lamps entire city was decked up for the occasion. UP CM Adityanath burst firecrackers and lit earthen lamps at his official residence on in Lucknow as part of ‘deepotsava’.
(With Agency inputs)