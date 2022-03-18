Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra left Twitter in splits over his latest post. Arun Bothra, who is the Transport Commissioner of Odisha, tweeted a picture of his suitcase on Wednesday (March 16). The picture was taken at the airport in Jaipur, Rajasthan when security officials asked the officer to open his luggage for inspecting something unusual. And you’ll never be able to guess what they found inside his bag.Also Read - Viral Video: Kids in Gujarat Play Holi With Flowers While Dancing on Zingaat. Watch

Security staff at the Jaipur airport were surprised when they opened the suitcase and discovered that it was filled with fresh green peas (matar). According to the IPS officer, he bought the peas at a price of Rs 40/kilogram.

"Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he tweeted.

Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag 😐 pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

Twitter users couldn’t stop laughing at the post and flooded the replies with laughing emojis. The post has received over 68,500 likes and 4,000 retweets.

Twitter users also commented with hilarious pea-inspired puns and jokes. An IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a similar funny incident that happened with him in the comments.

“Last time when I was coming back from Home, I paid Rs. 2,000 to @IndiGo6E guys for “lauki (Bottle Guard)” and “baingan (Brinjal)” at the airport,” Awanish Sharan wrote.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan jokingly commented, “Mutter smuggling.” Here are some of the comments from the post:

Mutter smuggling !! — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2022

Saw this and remember your post https://t.co/3kN01AJRkX — Ankita Chaurasia (@Ankita84sia) March 17, 2022

Last time when I was coming back from Home, I paid Rs. 2,000 to @IndiGo6E guys for ‘’ & ‘’ at Airport. — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) March 16, 2022

My wife used to buy fresh brinjal and cauliflower from Kolkata and carry in handbag. Faced similar situation. Airport Securities couldn’t believe! We used to laugh! — Pallab Bhattacharya (@PallabB) March 16, 2022

Mutter bada serious hai! Aloo me to elaborate! — Rajan Medhekar (@Rajan_Medhekar) March 16, 2022