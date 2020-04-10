Jaipur: Ever since Masakali 2.0, a recreated version of the 2009 AR Rahman original was released, the song has been slammed by almost everyone. However, Jaipur police has emerged as the winner in the trolling department with its hilarious dig at the recreated song. Also Read - COVID-19: 69-year-old Italian Citizen Dies at Jaipur Hospital; Death Toll in India Rises to 5

In a tweet that has gone viral, Jaipur Police wrote that if anyone is found unnecessarily roaming outside, they will be put in a room and will be made to hear ‘Masakali 2.0’ on loop. What a punishment indeed!

They also gave an interesting twist to the lyrics of the song, asking people to stay at home and captioned the tweet as “Mat udiyo, tu dariyo. Na kar manmani, manmani. Ghar mein hi rahiyo, naa kar naadani. Ae masakali, masakali.”

AR Rahman, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra were also tagged in the tweet. Check out the tweet:

Well, the sarcastic tweet got a huge-thumbs-up from people, who appreciated Jaipur police for using humour to drive home the point:

Impressive and innovative way of connecting with people.. Trust, you people are our real life heroes.. — RRajat Bhargava (@BhargavaRrajat) April 9, 2020

Tanishk bagchi sucks

Jaipur Police rocks!!!! — Rakshit Batra (@RakshitBatra4) April 9, 2020

Ha ha ha swag level👏👏 — Sathyashree Joshi (@SathyashreeJ) April 9, 2020

Hahahaha. Amazing humour. Keep it up. — Raj Soni® (@abhirajsoni) April 9, 2020

Trolling level infinity — Corona Warrior (ᴀʀʏᴀɴ ᴀsʜʀᴀғ) (@hikerbaba1) April 9, 2020

For the uninitiated, Masakali 2.0 is a reworked version of AR Rahman’s 2009 track from Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor’s film Delhi-6.

The new re-mix titled ‘Masakali 2.0’, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, was heavily trolled on social media, with netizens opining that it doesn’t match the feelings of the original.