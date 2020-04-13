The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is the bloodiest attack that India has witnessed during the British era. It took place on April 13, 1919, when the troops of the British army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns into the crowd of civilians, unarmed protestors and pilgrims, who gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab’s Amritsar to celebrate Baisakhi. Also Read - Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: PM Modi Pays Tribute on 101st Anniversary | 5 Things to Know

The firing which continued for ten minutes killed 379 and left 1,200 injured. General Dyer who was Amritsar’s acting military commander had banned public gatherings of over four people but protestors assembled at Jallianwala Bagh to celebrate the Punjabi harvest festival. Many also died in the stampede while trying to flee bullets, while a lot of people died jumping into an unused well. Also Read - 'Amit Shah Like General Dyer,' NCP Defends Uddhav Thackeray's 'Jallianwala Bagh' Remark

On this day, netizens have paid tribute to the martyrs of the massacre. One user tweeted, “We celebrate Baisakhi today. It is also a black day in our history. It was today in 1919 that hundreds of peaceful protesters were killed in #jallianwalabagh. They were demanding the release of Dr Saifuddin Kichlew and Dr Satyapal, who were the popular youth leaders of Punjab.” Also Read - 'Insult to Martyrs,' Says BJP After Sena Chief Compares Police Crackdown at Jamia to Jallianwala Bagh Incident

Another wrote, “On this day 101 years back, Cold-blooded massacre happened at #jallianwalabagh. It was Sunday & around 15,000 Sikh’s of Amritsar were celebrating their new year Baisakhi at the 7 acre park. It was evening & the British came with around 90 footsoldiers & the 1st thing they did.”

Check out the reactions here:

SALUTE & RESPECT!

Remembering the Immortals today…

Our deepest homage to the Martyrs of #JallianwalaBagh Massacre. pic.twitter.com/yWBPhXsUCD — Habibullah Azmi (@AzmiHabibullah) April 13, 2020

#jallianwalabagh

Tribute to all who lost there life in this jallianwalabagh massacre. Stand with unity among every community in this critical time of epidemic:- corona virus pic.twitter.com/tHTPdiuuvv — Mayank sinha (@Mayank_sinha_) April 13, 2020

Heartfelt tributes to immortal sacrifices of martyrs who laid down their lives in the #JallianwalaBagh massacre in 1919. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will continue to inspire love for our motherland. — Durgesh Pathak (@ipathak25) April 13, 2020

My tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, on this day in 1919. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten.#jallianwalabagh pic.twitter.com/uHoZzjf53T — Sandeep Beniwal (@Sndp_Beniwal) April 13, 2020

A heartfelt tribute to martyrs of #jallianwalabagh, April 13th one of the darkest day in history. 🙏🏻#jallianwalabagh pic.twitter.com/HUCqkKIidM — Prerna Dhall (@prerna_dhall) April 13, 2020

The day which is marked on every Indian’s mind & heart give an incurable burning pain.

We deep condolences to martyred in #jallianwalabagh

Only British has left India, not their companion’s. The ‘Fascism’ should be smashed. Shouldn’t let the sacrifice of thousands be waste. pic.twitter.com/hGLWsn1G6m — CampusFront – Karnataka (@CampusFrontKar) April 13, 2020

We pay tribute to to every patriot who sacrificed their life for the motherland in #jallianwalabagh in 1919

“जलियांवाला बाग”#jallianwalabagh pic.twitter.com/HxJ2gGW4Mk — Shivam Satija (@ShivamSSatija) April 13, 2020

Our tributes to the martyrs of #JallianwalaBaghMassacre on 13 April 1919 🙏🏻#JallianwalaBagh pic.twitter.com/r3JlYOGWZp — Pawanism Network (@PawanismNetwork) April 13, 2020



The Indian National Congress built a structure in the memory of the innocent lives lost in the incident. The memorial was inaugurated in 1961 by Rajendra Prasad in the presence of Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders.