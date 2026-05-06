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Jana Nayagans new title card calls Vijay Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu, becoming internet sensation

Jana Nayagan’s new title card calls Vijay ‘Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu’, becoming internet sensation

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan title card introducing him as ‘Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’ has gone viral online.

Jana Nayagan's new title card calls Vijay 'Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu' (Image: X)

Tamil Nadu CM: In the latest update concerning Jan Nayagan, the title card of Vjay Thalapathy’s new film has gone viral on social media. It’s because the card features “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay”. As it emerged on social media, it led to creating massive excitement among the fans. Furthermore, the theatres across South India, as per reports, soon transformed into the zones of celebration as the clip surfaced online.

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