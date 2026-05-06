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Jana Nayagan’s new title card calls Vijay ‘Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu’, becoming internet sensation

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan title card introducing him as ‘Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’ has gone viral online.

Published date india.com Published: May 6, 2026 4:25 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Jana Nayagan's new title card calls Vijay 'Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu'
Jana Nayagan's new title card calls Vijay 'Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu' (Image: X)

Tamil Nadu CM: In the latest update concerning Jan Nayagan, the title card of Vjay Thalapathy’s new film has gone viral on social media. It’s because the card features “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay”. As it emerged on social media, it led to creating massive excitement among the fans. Furthermore, the theatres across South India, as per reports, soon transformed into the zones of celebration as the clip surfaced online.

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Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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