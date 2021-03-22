New Delhi: It was exactly a year ago, on March 22, that a 14-hour-long ‘Janata Curfew’ was imposed in India in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 14-hour-long ‘Janata Curfew’, that was seen as a way to prepare Indian citizens for an unprecedented lockdown. Urging citizens to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm, PM Modi in his speech said, “Today, I seek some more cooperation from every citizen. It is Janta Curfew, a curfew for the people and imposed by the people themselves.” Also Read - With Nearly 47,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India Records Highest Single-Day Spike Since Early November

Responding to the call by the Prime Minister, citizens clapped their hands and rang bells at 5 pm to thank doctors and professionals of other essential services for their selfless services during the pandemic. Millions of Indians stood in balconies, windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, banged plates and pans to salute those participating in the war against coronavirus. Following the Janta curfew announcement, PM Modi also addressed the nation on March 24. Also Read - Satish Kaushik Rushed to Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19 For Proper Medical Care

Now, a year later, Indians are remembering the day and sharing their memories on Twitter, along with hilarious memes and jokes. While many might have thought that Covid-19 would be a thing of past, several Indian states are reporting a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Maharashtra Registers 30,535 New COVID Cases, Nagpur Extends Curbs Till March 31

Here are some of the funniest tweets:

How many of you remember this moment😂😂#JanataCurfew Anniversary pic.twitter.com/ofm5YxgKDT — Simham single ga vastadi😎 (@likhiteshNBK_) March 22, 2021

22nd March Legends!

Go Corona Go

Go Back Go Back China Virus Go Back#JanataCurfew 🤣🤣🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zXis7NiX37 — شهيد الشيخ (@shahidsheik03) March 22, 2021

22 March I can't Forget this day in my entire life. 😉#JanataCurfew pic.twitter.com/wccFGpnGe6 — Sujal Jaiswal (@sujal_jaiswal16) March 22, 2021

With nearly 47,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India on Monday witnessed the biggest single-day spike since November 7. This took the country’s total infection tally to 1,16,46,081, showed the health ministry data. Of the total cases, over 1.11 crore people have recuperated. The death toll, on the other hand reached 1,59,97 after 212 people succumbed to the deadly infection, the highest since January 9. The Union Health Ministry said that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 83.14 per cent of the new infections.