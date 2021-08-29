Agra: Just a day ahead of Janmashtami, a man reached the Taj Mahal dressed as Lord Krishna, however, he was denied entry into the 17th-century monument of love by security personnel. The man was costumed in full regal splendour to mark the annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Sri Krishna. As per reports, even though the man was not allowed to enter the historical monument and was shooed away by the security personnel, a big crowd cheered and admired the character after he played the flute.Also Read - Janmashtami 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi For Janmashtami Rituals

The ASI officials said it was normal to deny entry to people carrying flags, banners or posters or making attempts at self-promotion. In the past, there have been several occasions when groups of donning Sri Ram 'dupattas' have been stopped at the gate, leading to controversies.

Meanwhile, cheer returned to the local tourism circles as around 20,000 people visited the Taj Mahal, the highest number after the second wave of the pandemic. A large number of people taking advantage of the long weekend have come to Mathura and Vrindavan for the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Monday.

“On Sunday, weather being pleasant, we expect a huge turnout of visitors at the Taj Mahal,” tourist guide Ved Gautam said.

(With IANS inputs)