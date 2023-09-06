Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks Janmashtami With Magnificent Sand Sculpture Of Lord Krishna

Home

Janmashtami 2023: Sudarsan Pattnaik is a renowned sand artist known for his breath-taking creations on current issues.

Sudarshan crafted the message ‘Happy Janmashtami’ on his sculpture. (Image Credits: Twitter)

International sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a unique sand sculpture on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The artist crafted an awe-inspiring sand art of Lord Krishna with a flute in his hand at the Puri Beach in Odisha. Wishing the country on the occasion, Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote the message ‘Happy Janmashtami’ on the artwork. This remarkable four-foot-high sand art creation also depicts the universe and India’s recent achievements in space, the Aditya L-1 and Chandrayaan-3. The Chandrayaan-3 was the first spacecraft to land on the Moon’s South Pole. The Aditya L-1 is India’s first solar mission.

With the grand celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami starting today, September 6, this sand sculpture is truly a sight to behold that no one can miss out on.

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Marvellous Creation On Janmashtami

Sharing the clip of his sand art on X (Formerly known as Twitter), Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, “#JaiShreeKrishna…Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna #Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on all of us. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. #Happyjanmashtami2023 #AdityaL1 #Chandrayaan3”. Watch the video here:

#JaiShreeKrishna 🙏

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna #Janmashtami . May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on all of us. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.#Happyjanmashtami2023.#AdityaL1 #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/MZSNwNSwuo — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 6, 2023

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Wish For Chandrayaan-3

Earlier, before the mission started, the sand artist wished the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) success for the mission by creating a 22-foot-long sand art of Chandrayaan 3. With 500 steel bowls and dishes, he incorporated the message “Vijayee Bhava” (Be Victorious) at Puri Beach in Odisha.

Best wishes to team @isro for success of #Chandrayan3 mission. My SandArt installation with 500 steel bowls with a message "Vijayee Bhava", at Puri Beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2aPy8uXgOy — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 14, 2023

Pattnaik created a magnificent sand sculpture extending his best wishes and rooting for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in Denver, Colorado. His artwork included the Indian national flag, ISRO’s logo and the rocket in which Chandrayaan-3 was launched. A message on the artwork read, “Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft close to the Moon and ‘Jay Ho with All the best Chandrayaan”.

ALL THE BEST 🇮🇳 #Chandrayan3

My students created a sand art on #Chandrayaan 3 with the message "Jai Ho @isro , at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/SDbL8kpbEt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 22, 2023

About Sudarsan Pattnaik

Sudarsan Pattnaik was born in Puri, and he runs a sand art school in the state. He is well known for his breath-taking creations on topical issues. He has participated in more than 65 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and bagged many prizes for the country.

