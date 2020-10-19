Continuing with its theme of bizarre theme parks, an adult film company in Japan has opened a five-story ‘adults only’ theme park in Tokyo’s red-light district, where guests are served by porn stars. Also Read - Peru Opens Machu Picchu For a Single Japanese Tourist After Being Shut For 7 Months, Here's Why

The theme park has been designed by Japanese adult film producer Soft on Demand (SOD), called SOD Land, who have dubbed it the “amusement park for adults”.

The park sells alcohol, food and adult videos, and also gives a chance for visitors to chat with porn performers for an entrance fee of 500 yen (about $5). Further, visitors will have to pay for the food and drinks that they order during their stay in the theme park.

Interestingly, each floor has a different theme. According to local media, the basement will be the “Newcomer Adult Film Actress Floor,” where visitors are served by new and upcoming porn stars.

Another floor lets guests talk and mingle with more well-known adult film stars while other floors include a silent bar area, an area that offers “erotic massages”.

According to Mashable, the theme park functions as “a cheaper replication of the neighbourhood’s expensive hostess clubs with many of SOD’s actresses serving drinks to customers.”

All Covod-19 protocols are duly followed as guests are required to wear face masks inside the premises and temperature checks are routinely conducted. There are also hand sanitizer units as well as UV light machines and air filters.