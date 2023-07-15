Home

Feeling Lonely? Hire A ‘Rental Girlfriend’ In This Country That Offers Simulated Romance And A Little More

According to a report in Japan Today, a person can rent a girlfriend at 6,000 yen (over Rs. 3,000) per hour for a two-hour minimum rental.

New Delhi: Money may not be able to buy love, but in Japan, it can certainly buy the appearance of love—and appearance, as many says, is everything. So, in this country you can literally and legally “rent-a-girlfriend” and will not be looked down upon. There are also many websites where you can rent a partner based on your requirements which is also acknowledged by the Japanese government. Interestingly, you can also hire family members through this platform. The concept came to fore as many Japanese people who were either single and unmarried were experiencing loneliness.

If you are planning on taking a trip to Japan and you are lonely and don’t have someone to travel the whole nation with, you can certainly use this method. , but the rental girlfriend service is not as cheap as you may think. In fact, it’s actually way more expensive than the real thing.

According to a report in Japan Today, a person can rent a girlfriend at 6,000 yen (over Rs. 3,000) per hour for a two-hour minimum rental. This means it costs at least 12,000 yen to rent a girlfriend, and while first-timers can select their girlfriend at no extra charge, selections after the first date come at an additional cost of 2,000 yen (Almost Rs. 1200).

The online magazine quoted Shiho, a rental girlfriend who shared that “many men who seek out a rental girlfriend are those who’ve never had a girlfriend or even been out with a girl before, or those who are too busy to have a real partner.

For those wanting to try out the rental service, Shiho’s company has some strict rules to keep things professional and above board. Clients are not allowed to contact the rental girlfriend directly, and seeing as this line of work is not classed as fuzoku – a term that refers to the adult-oriented service sector, which covers jobs ranging from bar hostess to topless dancer and erotic masseuse – accepting tips and expensive gifts is prohibited.

Asian Boss, a YouTube channel known for exploring various aspects of Asian culture, created a video that delves into the rental girlfriend phenomenon. They had the opportunity to try out one of the services in Tokyo and engage in a conversation with a rental girlfriend named Shihomi over a meal and a cup of coffee. Recently, Indian YouTuber, Vishnu had tried this service while he was in the country and it was quite an experience for him.

