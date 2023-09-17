Home

Japanese Amateur Astronomer Spots Bright Flash On Jupiter; Video Goes Viral

Japanese amateur astronomer Tadao Ohsugi recently spotted a bright flash on Jupiter a video of which was released.

Bright Flash On Jupiter: A bright flash was spotted on Jupiter by Japanese amateur astronomer Tadao Ohsugi recently, a video of which was also released. Flashes like these are said to be caused by asteroids or comets from the edges of our solar system that impact Jupiter’s atmosphere. The flash is stated to be one of the brightest ever recorded on the planet.

The New York Times (NYT) in its report dated September 15, Friday said that an amateur astronomer in Japan captured a bright flash in Jupiter’s atmosphere, leading to further investigation by scientists. According to a report by the astronomer, who remains unidentified, sent an email to Dr Ko Arimatsu, an astronomer at Kyoto University. Upon receiving the email, Dr Arimatsu put a call out for more information.

