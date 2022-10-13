Trending News: You might have watched or heard of the popular documentary film on Netflix called Tinder Swindler. A woman was scammed in a similar “out of this world” manner. In Japan, a 65-year-old woman was swindled out of around $30,000 or 4.4 million yen between August 19 and September 5, by a man claiming to be a Russian cosmonaut.Also Read - The FOMO Is Real: Forget Girlfriend, This Man Used Tinder To Find Sisters to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

According to a Kyoto News report, the woman hailing from the Shiga Prefecture connected with the scammer on a social media website before they started communicating on Line messaging app. Also Read - Tinder Profile to Recruit Cricketers: Cricket Club Creates Bizarre Way to Attract New Players

As per the police, the person professed his love for the woman and even proposed marriage multiple times. Also Read - Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya? Tiger Shroff Dialogue From Heropanti Goes Viral; Zomato, Tinder Join Memefest. See Best Memes

He then started asking her for expenses for a rocket for coming back to Earth from space. She transferred around $30,000 to the man’s bank account, but when he kept demanding more money she contacted the police.

As per MSN, the man’s profile on the social media site Instagram was full of photos of space and he claimed to be a cosmonaut on the International Space Station.

Police are now investigating him for a “romance scam”. These cons are actually very common these days. Fraudsters connect with their targets over social media, get close, and trick them into believing lies about love and relationships before swindling money from them.

During the pandemic, these scams skyrocketed as people turned to social media in the absence of social interactions.