Home

Viral

Japanese YouTubers Air India vlog triggers online outrage over racist comment against India, reaction of Indians will surprise you | watch viral video

Japanese YouTuber’s Air India vlog triggers online outrage over racist comment against India, reaction of Indians will surprise you | watch viral video

The video of the Japanese YouTuber has landed in trouble for two main reasons. Scroll down to read the complete controversy.

Image: YouTube @ikechan0920

Viral news: A YouTuber from Japan is facing immense backlash online. This comes after she uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel with the caption, “I’m taking a flight with the notoriously unreliable Air India for my first-ever trip to India!! The plane is full of Indians…” which was written in Japanese. The name of the creator is Ikechan, who has been accused by people online of being racially insensitive toward India. The video she shared went immediately viral, as it received great criticism from social media users in India. You can check the viral vlog here, which people have perceived as ‘stereotypical.’

Also Read: Little girl’s innocence to grow ‘toffee tree’ wins hearts, watch viral video

Japanese vlogger shares ‘plane full of Indians’ vlog

The controversy began when a Japanese content creator, Ikechan, uploaded a travel vlog on her YouTube channel with the title, “I’m taking a flight with the notoriously unreliable Air India for my first-ever trip to India!! The plane is full of Indians…” The creator has not used direct slurs in the video. However, her tone and emphasis on the ‘Air India flight full of Indians’ have not been liked by the users.

Why is Ikechan facing backlash?

The Japanese creator is facing backlash as the clip has been shared by Indians, in which they’ve called out the casual racism. Many individuals stated that the same would have been unacceptable if the roles had been reversed. The video highlights the importance of content creators being more mindful when discussing other countries and cultures.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Some people also said that the comment was unnecessary, as an Air India flight on the international route carrying Indian citizens is not a big deal.

Viral vlog of Ikechan

How are netizens reacting?

People who belong to India have shared their reactions on the platform. One user asked the creator, “why go to a country if you already have a negative perceptive from the start?” and another user commented, “Indian here.. to all Indians who are hurt by this youtubers attitude.. you are right to criticize her. But please do not become like her when commenting about Japan or its people.. am sure most Japanese are good people…”

The third user wrote, “Don’t spread hate.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.