Japan’s ‘competitive sleepers’ battle for Rs 12 lakh in a contest to nap fastest and deepest | Viral

Dozens of contestants lay down on mattresses in Tokyo and raced to doze off first and sleep deepest. Behind the fun was a serious point about Japan's sleep deprivation, but the participants and organisers were all smiles.

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The Tokyo competition saw dozens of participants with sleep tracking devices on comfy mattresses. Image Credit: @livedoornews/X

Japan is tired, and it works anyway. So when a mattress company held a contest to see who could fall asleep fastest and sleep deepest, the self-described elite “competitive sleepers” showed up ready to nap.

The Tokyo competition, dubbed “Matt Race”, saw dozens of participants fitted with sleep tracking devices sprawl on comfy mattresses to slumber for up to 90 minutes on Monday, competing for the top prize of over two million yen (NZ$25,000).

“Japan is often described as a country suffering from sleep deprivation, and people here are very diligent,” said Riichiro Nakama, creative director at organiser Koala Sleep Japan, the mattress company. Inside a dimly lit room, participants slept with monitors attached to their heads, some cradling stuffed toys in their beds.

【驚き】寝るだけで賞金222万円！？「日本一の睡眠」を決める異例の大会が東京で開催 倍率約700倍の激戦

​都内で「睡眠の質」を競う前代未聞の大会が開催されました。

​マットレスメーカー主催のもと、約4万5000人の応募者から選ばれた参加者が計測器を装着し、90分間の眠りの深さや入眠スピードを競い合いました。競技中にはスタッフが赤色ライトを持って徘徊する「睡眠妨害」の試練も。

​OECD調査で「世界一睡眠時間が短い」とされる日本で、見事な熟睡を維持して初代王者に輝いたのは「スイミー」さん。賞金222万円を手にしました。 — 木漏れ日 (@KomorebiPulse) October 6, 2026

“By turning it into an event like this, I think we can get people to sleep together, raise interest in sleep,” Nakama said.

OECD data showed in 2021 that Japanese people slept an average seven hours 24 minutes a day – the least of all OECD nations within the group – with experts citing long working and commuting hours and a busy nightlife economy as among contributing factors.

“It was over in an instant. I almost wish I could have slept a little longer,” participant Chisato Honda, 32, told AFP.

“It was a happy competition,” he added.

The winner was chosen based on how quickly and soundly they slept.

“I want to live on my own, so I think I’ll use the money for the moving costs,” said Suimii, the contest winner who only gave her nickname.

“I also want a bed like a princess’s, so I think I’ll buy that bed.”

Sleep deprived Japan

The Japanese, it is well known, are poor sleepers. The health ministry figures one in four suffer sleep deprivation. Sleep Cycle, a Swedish ‘sleep technology’ developer, surveys sleep trends worldwide. Its 2025 report finds “a global decline in sleep quality.” It ranks the Netherlands number 1 in good sleep. Contributing factors include “a balanced lifestyle, consistent sleep schedules, and early bedtimes.”

Japan must be sadly lacking in those benefits. Its sleep condition is alarming. “Japan reported the lowest sleep quality worldwide, closely followed by South Korea. Persistent challenges such as high stress, long working hours, and low average sleep durations contribute to the poor sleep quality.”

Foreign tourists, Tarzan notes, are forever astonished on boarding trains full of dozing commuters. Good, if it helps, but dozing is not sleeping and is no substitute for it.