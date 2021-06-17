Tokyo: A massive custom-made face mask weighing 35 kg (77 pounds) was placed on a giant Buddhist goddess statue in Japan to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Reuters report, it took four workers three hours to carry the massive mask on ropes up the 57 m-high (187 ft) white statue of the Buddhist goddess Kannon – the Goddess of Mercy. The statue is located in a temple in Fukushima Prefecture called “Houkokuji Aizu Betsuin”. Also Read - US CDC Classifies Delta Strain-First Detected in India-as 'Variant of Concern'

The huge mask made with pink net fabric, measuring 4.1 m by 5.3 m and weighing 35 kg (77 pounds), was then unfurled across the lower half of the statue's face.

Built 33 years ago, the statue is hollow with a spiral staircase that can be climbed to the height of the goddess' shoulder. The statue carries a lot of religious significance as people visit it, which is holding a baby, to pray for the safe delivery of babies and to ask for blessings for their newborns.

Temple manager Takaomi Horigane said workers came up with the idea for the face mask in discussions on the restoration of the statue after it was damaged in an earthquake in February.

Horigane said they plan to keep the mask on the statue until the COVID-19 situation is under control in Japan.