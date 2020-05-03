Sensational YouTuber and talk show host Lilly Singh brisk walked into our social media feeds with her high octane energy on Sunday morning as she shared her fairytale visit to India. Penning a heartwarming note, Lilly shared unseen throwback pictures in a bid to raise funds for COVID-19 victims at her “second home”. Also Read - Amid IAF Flypast to Salute COVID-19 Warriors, Doctors Ask For More Safety Measures-PPE Kits Instead of 'Single-Day Appreciations'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a flood of pictures featuring her as an Indian version of Disney princess Jasmine, posing with school and fan girls, autorickshaw drivers and Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. She captioned the post, "Now that I have your attention by reminding you of Princess Jasmine, please keep reading. For so many reasons, India holds such a special place in my heart. My parents were born in the state of Punjab and my childhood consisted of trips that took 21 hours in a plane and then 9 hours in a car to visit their family. I'll never forget my first trip to Mumbai as a YouTuber, when so many of my wildest dreams came true meeting my Bollywood heroes. Aside from that, through partnerships with various charities and organizations, I've had the privilege of meeting young girls across the nation and learning about their life experiences. It was in India that I was named a UNICEF global goodwill ambassador. Ill never forget when I performed at YouTube Fanfest Mumbai with the worst fever of my life, in front of the sweetest crowd. It's in this beautiful country that I continuously meet people who impact me for a lifetime, from riskshaw drivers to artists. And it's in this country that my bittersweet relationship with a McSpicy paneer burger exists because ya girl is a pansy with spices but still orders it because it's amazing. All this to say, this pandemic does not affect everyone equally. In places like India, it's almost impossible to practice social distancing. Please join me the #IFORINDIA concert on May 3rd at 7:30pm IST/ 10am EST / 7am PST. We're raising funds for the COVID response fund set up by @give_india. Link in bio to donate. This is my second home and often times, feels like my first. Any help is appreciated love you India! 🇮🇳 (sic)."

Lilly Singh ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman, last year. Her latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult as she continues to be recognised for her unmatchable sense of humour. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and has been a major hit to amp up her fan list.

On another note, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country mounted to 37,776 on Saturday evening, while 1,223 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far. Of the total cases, 26, 535 are active while 10,017 people have recovered.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with its total number of cases rising to 11,506, followed by Gujarat, which has reported 4,721 cases so far, and Delhi with 3,738 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.