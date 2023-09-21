Home

Jawan Craze: Watch Fans Dance To ‘Chaleya’ On Brooklyn Bridge, Shah Rukh Expresses Gratitude

"This is amazing," Shah Rukh Khan reviewed fan dance video.

Jawan Craze: Watch Fans Dance To ‘Chaleya’ On Brooklyn Bridge, Shah Rukh Expresses Gratitude. | Photo: Twitter SRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed film ‘Jawan’ has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood, just as we all anticipated. Like all his movies, ‘Jawan’ has also started a trend on the internet, with people grooving to the songs of the movie while using #Jawan and #SRK hashtags. One particular video has captured everyone’s attention, in which two girls are seen grooving to the song ‘Chaleya’ song on New York’s prominent Brooklyn Bridge. Yes, the clip went viral on the internet, and SRK himself shared the video of the girls on X (formerly Twitter), appreciating their dance moves. Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, “This is amazing!!! Thank you for bringing #Chaleya to the Brooklyn Bridge, girls!!! Love you.”

In the clip, both girls can be seen at the prominent Brooklyn Bridge, dancing to the song ‘Chaleya.’ When they finish their performance, all the onlookers clap and appreciate them.

Watch The Video Here

This is amazing!!! Thank u for bringing #Chaleya to Brooklyn Bridge, girls!!! Love u https://t.co/Ytg8daY1iV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 20, 2023

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy receiving praise for his action-packed movie, is also replying to his fans who are dancing to the songs from ‘Jawan.’

Recently, another man, who was on ventilator support, made his way to a theatre in a wheelchair to watch his favourite movie star’s film. On the internet, this man earned the title of Shah Rukh’s most devoted fan. Anees Farooqi, who faces health challenges, found joy and inspiration in the magic of Bollywood as he visited a theatre to watch ‘Jawan’ even while on a ventilator.

The video went crazy viral with netizens praising Farooqi for his utmost love for SRK and his willpower. The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named @SRKsCombatant with the caption, “IMMENSE RESPECT: Anees Farooq, a physically challenged guy visits to watch #Jawan on Ventilator.. Proud to be a @iamsrk fan…”

Talking about the movie, ‘Jawan’ is an action-packed thriller directed by Atlee, addressing a range of social and political issues prevalent in the country. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra, in prominent roles.

The film has entered the Rs 500 crore club at the domestic box office and is steadily progressing towards the Rs 600 crore mark. During its opening week, ‘Jawan’ grossed an impressive Rs 371 crore, marking the second consecutive film to surpass the Rs 300 crore benchmark in the first week, following SRK’s earlier release, ‘Pathaan.’

