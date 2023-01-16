Home

JCB Machine Dumps Huge Load Of Soil In Truck Not Knowing There Is A Man Inside: Video Goes Viral

This one was rather surprising given that the staff must be aware of the machine collecting the soil and dumping it in the truck.

JCB Machine Goof Up: A lot of activities take place at a construction site or any place where some huge renovation work is going on. A lot of laborers and machines are deployed to make sure that the work is completed on time and is free of any errors. But unfortunately, these sites are more prone to mishaps and accidents. It could be either due to human error by the staff on the ground or poor assessment by any machine operator.

This viral video shows one such incident that occurred at a site where a JCB Machine is present. It depicts a JCB machine dumping a huge, heavy load of earth into a truck. It dumps the entire load and just then a young man appears from the truck with a white cloth in his right hand, pants down, dusting off himself and yelling at the operator of the machine.

Cuando estas evacuando y salen con esto pic.twitter.com/ZW4kTHMgga — El Chiki (@Elchiki_hn) January 14, 2023

Just what was he doing there, and why was he there in the first place? It is a safety failure. What if there was something heavier and more dangerous than the soil?