JCB machines prepare monstrous piles of prasad for grand feast at Bhairu Baba temple in Rajasthan | Watch viral video

The video shows the two machines scooping, mixing, and blending the ingredients, like ghee, sugar, and dry fruits, to make churma. The visuals are going viral on social media for the unique way of making prasad.

Image: X (videograb)

Viral news: You must have heard a popular Indian phrase many a time, which goes by “India is not for beginners”. A video has been widely circulating on social media, which just proves it right. The video is from Rajasthan, and it shows the heavy JCB machines used during construction being used inside the complex of a temple. What’s shocking is the purpose of the machines, as they’re being used to prepare prasad in great loads. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows not one but two giant JVB machines. They are seen actively mixing the Churma Prasad inside the temple premises in Rajasthan, reportedly. The video shows the two machines scooping, mixing, and blending the ingredients, like ghee, sugar, and dry fruits, to make churma. The visuals are going viral on social media for the unique way of making prasad. However, the claims of the video are not verified.

Viral video

JCB machines are not only used to demolish illegal structures, but also to prepare offerings at temples. In Rajasthan, JCB machines were used to prepare 65,100 kg of churma prasad (a sweet dish) to be offered at the Bhairu Baba temple. pic.twitter.com/lMdQDqFEeo — Kabir Tatran (@FactN4178) January 31, 2026

The video has been going viral on social media. One user shared it on X with the caption, “JCB machines are not only used to demolish illegal structures, but also to prepare offerings at temples. In Rajasthan, JCB machines were used to prepare 65,100 kg of churma prasad (a sweet dish) to be offered at the Bhairu Baba temple.”

Where’s the video from?

Many people on social media are claiming that the video is from Rajasthan and the grand feast is being prepared for the Bhairu Baba temple.

