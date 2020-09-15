Needless to say, JEE exams are considered to be the toughest in the country and the preparations for the examination takes a toll on the mental and physical health of students. In such a competitive environment, it’s important for students to find creative ways of dealing with stress and anxiety. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Full List of Toppers Who Scored 100 Percentile
One such student is Anushka, a student of Doon Public School, who secured 99.97 percentile to become the Jharkhand state topper in the girls’ group with an All India Rank of 296. When asked how she copes with the exam stress, she said that she is a big fan of BTS, a Korean band and loves listening to their songs.
In an interview with Dainik Jagran which has gone viral, Anushka said that she used to listen to BTS songs because it reduced her stress and helped her concentrate better.
Her response has gone viral, and others are also pouring their love for the Korean band while congratulating her:
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 11 announced the much-awaited results of JEE Mains. A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile score in the JEE Mains 2020 examination, which was conducted from September 1 to 6.