New Delhi: Aspiring students who have been eagerly waiting for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 result for the February session are losing patience and have taken to social media to open up about their anxiety. While the officials have confirmed that the results will be announced on Monday, March 8, no time has been shared. And, this have made students even more anxious and many have chosen the way of humour as they wait patiently and have flooded twitter with hilarious memes relating it to the topic. Also Read - Sari Naris: These Group of Women Have Found a Unique Way to Promote Their Brand and We are Loving it | Watch

Many netizens have even picked up clips from famous films and TV shows and turned them into memes which are currently going viral on the internet. And, if you too are anxiously waiting for JEE Main results and feeling impatient, have a look at these hilarious memes just to divert your mind for the time being: Also Read - Meet Ramdas Bodke, the Man Who Survives on Eating Stones Every Day for Past 32 Years| Watch Viral Video

Me waiting for Jee main Results though I know I will be dead after seeing that:#JEEMains #jeemains2021 #jee pic.twitter.com/wGPrnTkzVX — Gagan Borra (@GaganBorra) March 8, 2021

#JEEMains2021. Jee mains Feb session result to be out in few hours . pic.twitter.com/Lf56xhbOcN — Sachin raj (@Sachinr89609912) March 8, 2021