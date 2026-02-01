Home

Jeep driver hits e-rickshaw, drags injured man on bonnet in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh; bystanders scream in fear | Watch viral video

The shocking incident took place on January 28, 2026, on a busy highway at Kemri Tiraha. The police officials stated that the jeep thrust into the e-rickshaw, which was coming from the opposite direction. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: X @motordave2 (videograb)

Viral news: When road accidents have increased due to careless driving, another video has emerged, which has left everyone shocked. The video is from the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. It showed how an e-rickshaw was dragged on the bonnet of a jeep after a collision took place between the two vehicles. The visuals have left everyone absolutely shocked. It’s reportedly from the Bilaspur tehsil area. The man is seen hanging on the bonnet as the jeep driver continues to move the vehicle. You can watch the viral video here.

What exactly happened?

The shocking incident took place on January 28, 2026, on a busy highway at Kemri Tiraha. The police officials stated that the jeep thrust into the e-rickshaw, which was coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the e-rickshaw has been identified as Shabbu, who received injuries and was bleeding from the nose due to the impact suffered.

The eyewitnesses made a shocking revelation, saying that the jeep driver didn’t stop the vehicle to offer help but attempted to escape from the spot. As a result, the injured driver tried to stand in front, but then the enraged jeep handler did something that stunned everyone.

The viral video features people constantly shouting as the driver begins to move the jeep ahead. This led to the e-rickshaw driver getting stuck on the jeep’s bonnet.

Viral video

Rampur, UP ⚠️ Gypsy driver rammed E-Rickshaw, rickshaw driver waited for him to pay compensation, instead Gypsy Driver with circus + Illegal LED’s on front grill… Looks like non-roadworthy drivers need a check? @MORTHIndia

pic.twitter.com/dwY32VCQ7i — Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) January 30, 2026

The video is being widely shared on social media. One person shared the video on X, “Gypsy driver rammed E-Rickshaw, rickshaw driver waited for him to pay compensation, instead Gypsy Driver with circus + Illegal LED’s on front grill…”

Police action

The police authorities soon reached the spot as they received information about what had happened. The accused jeep driver’s name is Manpreet. He was taken into police custody. They have registered a case under the relevant sections, and a proper investigation is still underway.

