New Delhi: Well, get ready to be blown and start counting the zeroes! Turns out, despite losing $38 billion due to his divorce, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is on his way to becoming a trillionaire in just a few years! Also Read - How Jeff Bezos Became Richer by $6.5 Billion in a Day Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Bezos could potentially become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2026, says a study. Despite the divorce settlement, Bezos is still by far the world’s richest person and his net worth has grown by 34 percent on average over the last five years, said the study by Comparisun.
What about others? Well, it might be too late for them! As per the study, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could gain a trillionaire status almost a decade later than Bezos.
Coming to India, Mukesh Ambani could become a trillionaire in 2033 when he will be aged 75, according to the research which said that Chinese real estate tycoon Xu Jiayin will follow Bezos to become the second trillionaire in the world in 2027.
Alibaba’s Jack Ma could become a trillionaire in 2030 when he will be aged 65.
Well, soon as this news broke on Twitter, people started losing their minds wondering about Bezos’ enormous wealth:
Of the 25 individuals the company analyzed, only eleven realistically have a chance of becoming a trillionaire during their lifetime, based on their recent rate of wealth growth, as per the study.
The other individuals in the list are Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings; Bernard Arnault, CEO of Moet Hennessy parent LVMH; former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer; Dell Technologies Founder Michael Dell; and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
(With inputs from IANS)