New Delhi: Well, get ready to be blown and start counting the zeroes! Turns out, despite losing $38 billion due to his divorce, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is on his way to becoming a trillionaire in just a few years! Also Read - How Jeff Bezos Became Richer by $6.5 Billion in a Day Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Bezos could potentially become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2026, says a study. Despite the divorce settlement, Bezos is still by far the world’s richest person and his net worth has grown by 34 percent on average over the last five years, said the study by Comparisun.

What about others? Well, it might be too late for them! As per the study, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could gain a trillionaire status almost a decade later than Bezos.

Coming to India, Mukesh Ambani could become a trillionaire in 2033 when he will be aged 75, according to the research which said that Chinese real estate tycoon Xu Jiayin will follow Bezos to become the second trillionaire in the world in 2027.

Alibaba’s Jack Ma could become a trillionaire in 2030 when he will be aged 65.

Well, soon as this news broke on Twitter, people started losing their minds wondering about Bezos’ enormous wealth:

Jezz Bezos on verge of becoming a #trillionaire $1,000,000,000,000 😱 — Abu Hasnath 🇧🇩 (@abuhasnath_10) May 14, 2020

jezz bezos can give everyone a couple dollars and still be the richest man in the world — juul (@aIlsaints) May 14, 2020

Jezz Bezos needs to get robbed. ASAP — W 🦋 (@runawayyslave) May 14, 2020

Tbf when Jezz Bezos is about to become a trillionaire when 30 million Americans are unemployed pic.twitter.com/mupoVNYUxm — gk 🌹 join socialist appeal (@GeraldKrasner1) May 14, 2020

Jeff Bezos will be worth more than 170 countries , there are only 190+ countries. Jezz Bezos will be worth more than Nigeria by 600B — Igbo Excellence (@1ncognito___) May 14, 2020

jezz bezos should give everyone on earth 1 billion dollars imo — Safire (@crabappless) May 14, 2020

In what sort of society does anyone need a trillion dollars? I don’t even care if Jezz Bezos is a philanthropist; having control over that amount of money while there are people who work but are still unable to afford food?! Maybe communism made points,,, https://t.co/dVdsme4GVh — 🇧🇬🇮🇱🇧🇪Callum🇸🇪🇦🇿🇷🇺 (@callum_nowacki) May 14, 2020

Of the 25 individuals the company analyzed, only eleven realistically have a chance of becoming a trillionaire during their lifetime, based on their recent rate of wealth growth, as per the study.

The other individuals in the list are Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings; Bernard Arnault, CEO of Moet Hennessy parent LVMH; former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer; Dell Technologies Founder Michael Dell; and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

(With inputs from IANS)