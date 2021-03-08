Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the world’s richest people, has re-married a science teacher Dan Jewett after her divorce from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. According to Forbes, MacKenzie Scott is the world’s 22nd-richest person worth some $53 billion. Her 2019 divorce from Bezos after 25 years of marriage left her with a 4% stake in Amazon. Also Read - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World’s Richest Person after Elon Musk Loses $4.6 Billion

The news of her marriage to Dan Jewett was revealed via the Giving Pledge philanthropy website. The Giving Pledge campaign was set up in 2010 by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates and his wife Melinda to encourage the world’s super-rich to give away most of their wealth to philanthropic causes. Notably, Jewett has been a teacher for decades and most recently taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School in Seattle, which Scott’s children attend. In a statement on the Giving Pledge page, Jewett, said, “In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on enormous financial wealth to serve others. I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as a part of this undertaking with MacKenzie.”

In the letter, Jewett also mentioned about being a teacher mostly and has never “sought to gather the kind of wealth required” for charity pledges.

“It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning, “he further added.

In line with her philanthropic activities, Scott has donated nearly $4.2 billion to 384 organizations to fulfill her goals of financially supporting the groups from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the marriage of his ex-wife,Bezos said,”Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them.” Founder of Amazon.com Inc, Bezos remains one the world’s richest person with a $176.6 billion fortune.