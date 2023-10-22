Home

Viral

Jeff Bezos’ Viral Milk Review Gets A Reaction From Elon Musk; Check His Reaction

Jeff Bezos’ Viral Milk Review Gets A Reaction From Elon Musk; Check His Reaction

Jeff Bezos's milk review is funny and relatable, and it shows that even the richest man in the world enjoys a glass of milk from time to time. It's also interesting to note that Musk reacted to the review, suggesting that there is a friendly rivalry between the two tech titans.

Jeff Bezos' Viral Milk Review Gets A Reaction From Elon Musk

Jeff Bezos’ Viral Milk Review: Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, used to review products on the website. One of his reviews, about a company selling milk, went viral online and caught the attention of Elon Musk. In 2006, Bezos reviewed a bottle of Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk on Amazon. He wrote: “I love milk so much that I’ve been drinking it since the day I was born. I don’t think it was Tuscan though.”

Trending Now

A screenshot of this product review was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by user Trung Phan. He wrote in the caption: “Jeff Bezos has 9 product reviews on Amazon…including this gem on a jug of Tuscan milk.” Musk reacted to the same with a laughing face emoji.

You may like to read

Bezos’s milk review is funny and relatable, and it shows that even the richest man in the world enjoys a glass of milk from time to time. It’s also interesting to note that Musk reacted to the review, suggesting that there is a friendly rivalry between the two tech titans.

Jeff Bezos has 9 product reviews on Amazon…including this gem on a jug of Tuscan milk pic.twitter.com/4R0EQ1diiz — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) October 20, 2023

Jeff Bezos’ Milk Review Goes Viral

Jeff Bezos’ milk review was widely shared and commented on on social media. One user called him a “legend” and joked that Oatly, a plant-based milk company, would pay him a lot of money to switch over. Another user expressed surprise that you could buy milk on Amazon in 2006. A third user praised Bezos for keeping his milk review up even though he stopped writing reviews, saying that he was “always looking forward, never looking back.”

Jeff Bezos’ Earliest Product Review

Jeff Bezos’ earliest product review on Amazon is for the 1997 Academy Award-winning movie “Life is Beautiful.” He gave the Italian film a five-star rating and called it “hysterically funny and simultaneously a tear jerker — it’s ultimately very uplifting.” He also praised the cinematography and recommended watching the film with subtitles to appreciate Roberto Benigni’s acting and passion.

Bezos’ review is interesting for several reasons. First, it shows that he has a good sense of humor and enjoys a variety of movies, not just documentaries or business books. Second, it shows that he is passionate about supporting quality films, even if they are not from major Hollywood studios. Finally, it shows that he is willing to share his personal opinions with his customers, which is something that many CEOs would not do, the India Today report said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES