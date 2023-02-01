Home

Viral

Jennifer Aniston in a Manish Malhotra Lehenga Makes Desi Hearts go Dhak Dhak, Check Viral Pics From Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston in a Manish Malhotra Lehenga Makes Desi Hearts go Dhak Dhak, Check Viral Pics From Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston wore an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga in the Indian wedding scene in the Netflix film Murder Mystery 2 - See viral pics!

Jennifer Aniston in a Manish Malhotra Lehenga Makes Desi Hearts go Dhak Dhak, Check Viral Pics From Murder Mystery 2

Viral News: Jennifer Aniston, who captured our hearts as Rachel Karen Green in the well-liked television series FRIENDS, is back to astound us with her new movie. The actor will now star alongside Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2, and her lehenga in the trailer caught viewers’ attention. Did you know that Jennifer Aniston wore a lehenga designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra to the beach wedding in the film? Jennifer Aniston looked stunning in a white chikankari lehenga. The semi-sheer, short-sleeved, cropped shirt with a beaded hem was combined with a square-patterned skirt and a dupatta to create an incredibly glittering and spectacular look. Her outfit included thick and brimming patterns of leaves. Her evening outfit included chaandbali earrings and a low bun.

JENNIFER ANISTON’S VIRAL PICS IN LEHENGA

Today we present to you – Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga ✨ pic.twitter.com/USty3YIgHn — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 31, 2023

The movie’s trailer was posted on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Monday night. Four years after solving their first murder investigation, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are shown in the trailer as full-time investigators. The couple is invited to attend their friend’s private island wedding. Jennifer Aniston showed up to a gathering as the festivities get underway wearing an ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga and matching jewellery.

Jennifer Anishton’s photo went viral in no time and desi tweeps couldn’t control their excitement. One of the users wrote, “She looks beautiful! Can’t wait to watch Adam and Jen solve the next mystery case.” Another user wrote, “Mystery Solve karogi toh Manish Malhotra ka Lehenga pehan ke karoge warna nahi karogi?”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS FROM DESI TWEEPS

Looks so good !! My Rachel ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/zcigeZHw0d — Preeti Shetty (@PreetiS40700029) February 1, 2023

Shava shava, looks good on her https://t.co/31DMUt6BkB — Misha S ️ (@WoolfMisha) February 1, 2023

Her stylist did her dirty, the shade’s washing her out so badly it’s like she’s barely there https://t.co/DksUhh3gqP — Grace’ ♡ (@FeRaLLLLLL) February 1, 2023

Jennifer Aniston in a Manish Malhotra https://t.co/RdBICZJ2Gh — JD⚡ (@jayd_prabhu) February 1, 2023

if ur gonna culturally appropriate atleast make the lehenga look good. whys it so PLAIN https://t.co/nicCZWGY8J — ♡nids (@LUCASKINNlE) February 1, 2023

What do you think about Jennifer Aniston’s look?