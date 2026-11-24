Jensen Huang’s Nvidia comeback: From WWE jokes and GTA 6 nods to red bra from Trump, check viral memes

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang is back at the top position. This sparked WWE, GTA 6 and Bollywood memes, with US President Donald Trump adding a strange red-bra twist.

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Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia's CEO leading to a meme fest online. Image Credit: @anandragn/X

Before the internet could process Jensen Huang’s exit from Nvidia, he is back in the same position. His exit and comeback have led to a full-blown meme fest online. WWE resurrections, GTA 6 nods, Bollywood entrances: social media turned the Nvidia chief’s dramatic return into a meme fest.

Everything began when Huang stepped aside amid allegations surrounding his personal relationships and reports that he had been targeted in a foreign intelligence operation. Nvidia’s board launched an independent investigation, with national security concerns also coming under scrutiny.

The board has since brought him back. On November 23, it voted unanimously to reinstate him as president, CEO, and director, following talks with Huang and input from senior US government officials. It said it was satisfied his return carried no national security risk, but the investigation is not over.

Also Read | Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO days after resignation over Chinese spy affair

How did the internet react?

The internet has its own theories about Huang brief absence. One X user suggested that the tech billionare simply wanted a week off but did not know how to ask for it. Meanwhile, another stated that he had gone to play GTA 6 in peace.

Another user wrote, “This is best generational meme i can see Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia”

This is best generational meme i can see Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia https://t.co/JbnwnOnKAd — The Wild Roster (@TheWildRoster) November 23, 2026

Jensen Huang today on his way back to Nvidia hq https://t.co/Y1TGEUllUR — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 23, 2026

Jensen ‘Baazigar’ Huang ?! https://t.co/48ZHbNGipF — The DeshBhakt Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) November 23, 2026

JENSEN HUANG IS BACK !!!!! https://t.co/SgN7ALNczU — Zoe (@zoedotai) November 23, 2026

Whoever made this Jensen Huang video deserves an award https://t.co/AMyPSvqfMp — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 11, 2026

Whoever made this Jensen Huang video deserves an award https://t.co/AMyPSvqfMp — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 11, 2026

When I die, bury me in a Jensen Huang jacket. I might just come back. https://t.co/QY4LmkOdWs — Edison (@Edison1HQ) November 23, 2026

Jensen Huang walking into NVIDIA today https://t.co/dXDwzHo9fu — The Meme Market (@TheMemeMarketss) November 23, 2026

An AI-generated image of Huang holding up a red bra, with an Nvidia flag flying behind him, was Donald Trump’s way of marking the return. The US President shared it as a spoof of his famous Butler, Pennsylvania photograph from the 2024 assassination attempt, in which he raised a bloodied fist. Yes, that actually happened.

Also Read | Jensen Huang had ‘intimate’ affair with third Nvidia employee, new report reveals

Huang, for his part, kept things traditional while the internet had its fun. In his statement after being reinstated, he said it was an honour to come back and lead Nvidia at the dawn of what he called a “new industrial revolution.” He thanked the board, employees, shareholders, and his family, and said he couldn’t wait to get back to work.