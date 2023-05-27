Home

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s Billionaire CEO Goes Shopping In Taiwan Without Security

A picture showing Jensen Huang walking through a market in Taiwan's Taipei has gone viral on social media. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Jensen Huang: Almost all heads of state, people occupying important positions like the judiciary, celebrities, and the ultra-rich are provided with heavy security cover or they hire one for protection purposes.

But exceptions are always there. For instance, Nvidia’s billionaire CEO and Co-founder Jensen Huang. A picture showing him walking through a market in Taiwan’s Taipei has gone viral on social media. Shared by a startup founder on Twitter, the picture shows Huang carrying a shopping bag and walking without security around him.

The post is shared on Twitter by CW Lin @_cw_lin with the caption, “Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) walking through Taipei’s night market last night as Nvidia’s market cap reaches 1T. #taipei #taiwan”.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) walking through Taipei’s night market last night as Nvidia’s market cap reaches 1T.#taipei #taiwan pic.twitter.com/8WZSv1k2p8 — CW Lin (@_cw_lin) May 26, 2023

There is not much one can or should say about the security aspect since it is a matter of personal choice.

The post has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

CW Lin @_cw_lin: For those who think this might be fake, it’s all over the news in Taiwan already. Jensen Huang himself is born in Taiwan FYI.

CW Lin @_cw_lin: Jesen showing up at National Taiwan University’s graduation an hour ago. Quote “either you’re running for food or you’re running from being food” #NTU #taiwan

CEO of AI company @voilatility: Finally enough money for some food 🙏

CW Lin @_cw_lin: Never enough for the night market tho

CW Lin @_cw_lin: Last year when Jesen came back to Taiwan, he asked if he can sing along Lady Gaga’s song “Hold My Hand” with girls performing on the streets. Such a chill dude.

Hashim Alsherif @nothashem: This guy’s net worth is $40b, and he’s the CEO of the sixth-largest company in the world and he has no bodyguards or protection 💀

CW Lin @_cw_lin: That’s how safe Taiwan is in the streets.

Interestingly, shares of Nvidia have soared this year, bringing the company closer to a $1 trillion valuation.

