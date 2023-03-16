Home

Jeremy Renner posted a heartfelt handwritten card from his nephew on Instagram soon after the actor was injured during the show in Nevada, US.

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner shared a sweet note from his nephew Auggie on his Instagram Stories. The 52-year-old actor, who is recovering from his terrible snow plough accident was in an aww of his nephew’s spirit-lifting message. Auggie’s letter was primarily about how thankful he was that his 52-year-old uncle survived the accident on New Year’s Day that left him with more than 30 fractured bones. “I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers). “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.” Renner reshared the story on her Instagram story and wrote, “Love my little man, Bless you Auggie.”

For the uninitiated, Jeremy Renner was injured in a snow-ploughing accident outside his house on New Year’s Eve, suffering acute chest trauma as well as various orthopaedic ailments, including more than 30 fractured bones. He had the same procedure on January 2 after being flown from his house to the hospital. Following the actor’s snow-ploughing mishap, Jeremy underwent surgery, according to a statement shared by his family. The actor continues to post his healing report on his social media.

On the work front, Disney+ will begin streaming Rennervations, a new series starring Jeremy Renner on April 14. He will travel the globe in the four-part Disney series as he engages with various communities and helps them design distinctive, purpose-built automobiles.

(With IANS Inputs)

