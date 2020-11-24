An archaeologist from the UK has claimed to have uncovered the childhood home of Jesus Christ beneath a convent in Israel. After a 14-year study in Israel’s Nazareth, Archaeology professor Ken Dark is convinced that Jesus grew up in ruins beneath the Sisters of Nazareth Convent. Also Read - Pompeii Archaeologists Discover Bodies of Men Killed in Volcanic Eruption Nearly 2,000 years Ago

The dwelling is believed to have been built by Saint Joseph, the husband of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ’s father on Earth, who was known to be a highly-skilled craftsman. The professor said that the excellent craftsmanship and a structural understanding of rock were consistent with it having been built and owned by a tekton — a carpenter, stonemason or builder.

Prof Dark also found fragments of pottery at the site which were commonly used by Jewish families of the era.

“There was nothing unusual about it. It’s not pitifully poor, but there’s no sign of any great wealth either. It’s very ordinary. If this is the childhood environment of Jesus, there’s no reason to believe he grew up in anything other than a very typical Galilean rural home of its time,” Professor Dark told CBS News.