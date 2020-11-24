An archaeologist from the UK has claimed to have uncovered the childhood home of Jesus Christ beneath a convent in Israel. After a 14-year study in Israel’s Nazareth, Archaeology professor Ken Dark is convinced that Jesus grew up in ruins beneath the Sisters of Nazareth Convent. Also Read - Pompeii Archaeologists Discover Bodies of Men Killed in Volcanic Eruption Nearly 2,000 years Ago
The dwelling is believed to have been built by Saint Joseph, the husband of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ’s father on Earth, who was known to be a highly-skilled craftsman. The professor said that the excellent craftsmanship and a structural understanding of rock were consistent with it having been built and owned by a tekton — a carpenter, stonemason or builder.
Prof Dark also found fragments of pottery at the site which were commonly used by Jewish families of the era.
“There was nothing unusual about it. It’s not pitifully poor, but there’s no sign of any great wealth either. It’s very ordinary. If this is the childhood environment of Jesus, there’s no reason to believe he grew up in anything other than a very typical Galilean rural home of its time,” Professor Dark told CBS News.
Interestingly, this dwelling, which is located very close to the famed Church of the Annunciation, was first uncovered back in the 1880s, and it’s believed churches were built on top of it as a way of preserving its significance.
In his new book, The Sisters of Nazareth Convent: A Romanperiod, Byzantine and Crusader Site in Central Nazareth, Prof Dark reveals the church was decorated with mosaics and was bigger than the nearby Church of the Annunciation.
That church was the same site where centuries-later Byzantine-period Christians believed that the Archangel Gabriel visited Mary with news that she would give birth to “the Son of the Highest”.
In 2015 as well, Professor Dark had published an article about his initial findings, saying, “The first-century house is associated with broken sherds of cooking pots and a spindle whorl used in a spinning thread. We also found what may be pieces of limestone vessels suggesting a Jewish family lived in the house – during the first-century Jewish beliefs held that limestone could not become impure.”
However, despite the evidence in favor of his theory, Dark stressed that it was “by no means a conclusive case.”