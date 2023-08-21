Home

Jharkhand Cop Calls Sidhu Moosewala ‘Terrorist’, Apologises After Video Goes Viral | Watch

A Jharkhand policeman called Sidhu Moosewala a terrorist after he saw a sticker of the slain Punjabi singer pasted on the bike of two youths.

New Delhi: A Jharkhand policeman reportedly called slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala a ‘”terrorist”. A video of the incident, which went viral social media platforms, shows the cop halting two motorcycle-borne youth and upon seeing a sticker of Moosewala pasted on their bike, calls the wildly popular deceased artist a “terrorist.”

According to reports, the incident took place in Sitaramdera area of Jharkhand capital Jamshedpur when the officer stopped the two bike-borne young men, apparently for not wearing helmets. As the policeman is reproaching the boys for neglecting road safety norm, he notices a sticker of Sidhu Moosewala pasted on their vehicle and calls the murdered singer a “terrorist.”

“You idolise him?. Sidhu Moosewala, who was a terrorist,” the cop can be heard telling the two youths as he scolds them for not wearing helmets.

Dear @Jsr_police ,@JharkhandPolice, this so called

cop is calling @iSidhuMooseWala an Indian Punjabi Singer & Rapper a "Terr*rist" without any reason he is defaming Sidhu…!! WE WANT STRICT ACTION AGAINST THIS COP IN NEXT 24hrs!#JusticeForSidhuMoosewala #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/LFKRXLkjE0 — SIMRAN KAUR♡ (@Simrankaur0408) August 20, 2023

The video stirred a storm on social media sites fans of the deceased singer rushed to defend his honour and reprimanded the policeman for his “insensitive” and “baseless” defamatory name-calling of the popular singer, who has risen to an iconic status among his fans, especially the youth.

Following the backlash, the Jharkhand policeman issued a public apology and said that he was not aware of Sidhu Moosewala’s background and his story. “After researching and reading about him, I have realised that Sidhu Moose Wala was a great soul,” the police officer said, adding that he was sorry for his insensitive remarks about the slain artiste.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Police said they have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an inquiry against the erring officer. “An enquiry has been initiated. Proper action will be taken against the erring officer,” wrote in a tweet.

Sidhu Moosewala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, quickly rose to fame thanks to his unique style of Punjabi rap song. Moosewala was gunned by gunmen, reportedly belonging to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, on May 29 last year.

Sharpshooters belonging to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang sprayed a volley of bullets up0n the SUV in which Moosewala was travelling while he was returning from his native village. The mafia-style shooting took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

