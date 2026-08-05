Jharkhand student activist breaks hunger strike after speaking with Sonam Wangchuk, video of drinking water goes viral

Jharkhand student activist Devendra Nath Mahto broke his fast after drinking water on Wednesday after speaking to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

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Devendra Nath Mahto on Wednesday drank water on the insistence of Sonam Wangchuk. Screengrab/PTI

Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto consumed water on Wednesday following an appeal from activist Sonam Wangchuk. Mahto has been on a hunger strike since July 3 demanding action over irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC, CGL and other state competitive examinations.

Wangchuk expressed solidarity with the protesting students in a 10-minute-long video call with Mahto. He further expressed concern over the 33-year-old leader’s deteriorating health. He appealed to Mahto to drink water and take care of his health while continuing his struggle for the students’ demands.

Video of the incident goes viral

A video of Mahto consuming water on the insistence of Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday has gone viral on social media. Mahto, after his discussion with Wangchuk, said he was unwell but decided to drink water in response to Wangchuk’s appeal. “I wasn’t feeling well, but on Sonam Wangchuk ji’s request, I had water. We hope to receive the same support and participation here that you extended to us at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, drinks water following an appeal from activist Sonam Wangchuk over a video call. “I have consumed water today after a conversation with Sonam Wangchuk over video call. I… pic.twitter.com/6dRPkaQZAu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2026

He further made it clear that drinking water did not mark the end of his protest. He said that he would continue his hunger strike and would not consume food until the government addresses their demands. “I will not consume food until the government fulfills our demands. I have only taken water,” he said.

Dipke backs Jharkhand student protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday declared support for protesting students in Jharkhand, stating that the youth movement will operate as a “pressure group” to demand institutional accountability. Talking to reporters ahead of the CJP’s core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Dipke said the CJP members will travel to Jharkhand to back job aspirants, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29.

“People have lost faith in the judiciary, politics, media and the Election Commission. Our agitation received nationwide support. As the agitation grew, the support was not merely limited to education issues, it was also about these institutions. Hence, to bring accountability in these institutions, there is a need for a public pressure group,” Dipke said.