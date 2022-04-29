Viral News: A court in Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case related to the alleged “assault” of a woman police officer. The court also pulled up the state police for lodging a “false FIR”. Mevani was granted bail on a Personal Recognisance (PR) bond of Rs 1,000 in the case filed at the Barpeta Road police station.Also Read - Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Granted Bail in Policewoman Assault Case

He was arrested in this case on Monday for allegedly “assaulting” the woman police officer while he was being brought by a police posse from Guwahati to Kokrajhar. Also Read - Jignesh Mevani Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Assault Case

After being released from jail on bail, Jignesh Mevani spoke to mediapersons and did the signature move of Tamil actor Allu Arjun from the hit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The Gujarat leader could also be seen saying the famous dialogue ‘Jhukega Nahi’ from the film. ‘Jhukega Nahi… Pushpa’, Mevani says after doing the Pushpa move with his hand.

Watch the video below:

Before being arrested in the case a day ago, Mevani did the same step in the car while he was being taken to jail by the police. Watch the video here:

This is something thing unbelievable. #Pushpa is ruling Indian politics Gujarat MLA @jigneshmevani80 showing @pushpa mannerism to show his confidence after getting arrested by police This show the impact the movie made even in Indian politics@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/BgfMa5uFxM — Allu Mallesh (@AlluMallesh5) April 25, 2022

Hearing the bail petition, Barpeta District and Sessions judge Aparesh Chakraborty also urged the Gauhati High Court to direct the state police force to “reform itself”, referring to the slew of police encounters over the last one year.

The court observed that the intent to outrage the modesty of the woman police officer in the presence of two other police officials cannot be held against the accused while he was in their custody and which nobody else had seen.

The judge noted that the high court may consider directing the Assam Police to reform itself to “prevent registration of false FIR like the present case and the police personnel firing and killing or injuring accused which has become a routine phenomenon in the state”.

The high court might also consider directing each and every police personnel engaged in law and order duty to wear “body camera, to install CCTV cameras in vehicles while arresting an accused or taking an accused to some place for recoveries of goods or other reasons and also install CCTV cameras inside all police stations”, the order said.

“Otherwise our state will become a police state which the society can ill-afford,” it added.

The court also directed that the order be submitted to the Registrar General of the high court for placing it before the chief justice to look into this aspect and consider whether the matter can be taken up as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to “curb the ongoing police excesses in the state”.

Mevani, a Congress-backed Independent MLA, was picked up by a posse from Assam Police last week from Gujarat and arrested for a purported tweet in which he had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “considered Godse as God”.

After being released on bail in that case on Monday, he was rearrested in the case related to the assault of the woman police officer who was part of the police party which accompanied him to Korkrajhar, a complaint about which was registered in Barpeta.

Mevani’s lawyer Angshuman Bora told PTI that he will be first taken to Kokrajhar as certain formalities are yet to be completed, following his bail being granted by the court there.

“He was rearrested immediately after he was granted bail and brought to Barpeta. The formalities in Kokrajhar are yet to be completed,” he said.

Mevani is likely to be taken to Guwahati after the completion of those formalities.

In the Barpeta case, he was booked under IPC sections 294 (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) and 354 (using criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty).

(With inputs from PTI)