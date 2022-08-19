Trending News: Not long ago, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral on social media for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. The dance group posted bits of the performance on Instagram. The first reel, Kala Chashma, spread like wildfire on the internet and even made headlines. It received millions of views and so did their following clips on songs such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Many celebs including Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar loved their dance. Their choreography was original, cool, energetic, and just a blast to watch. Their full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views. Now, more and more foreigners are getting on the Kala Chashma dance trend, using audio from Quick Style’s reel.Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew Posts Part 2 of Kala Chashma Performance And It Is Equally Fire. Watch

Recently, American pop singer Demi Lovato shared a BTS video from The Tonight Show on her Instagram where she could be seen dancing to a small part of the song with Jimmy Fallon. Talk show host Jimmy Fallon was the one to mimic Quick Style dance moves on the floor and Demi and her crew joined in. "@jimmyfallon you OK?," Demi Lovato wrote in the caption. The video has received more than 4.8 million views and 211k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Several Instagram users have recreated, (or parodied), Quick Style’s Kala Chashma dance. Watch this couple’s attempt at Bollywood dancing that has gone viral with over 29 million views:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Bookout (@kayla_bookout)

Watch the original video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

That’s the power of internet, and Bollywood!