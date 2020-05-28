London: Well, there’s finally something exciting for all the kids out there who have gotten terribly bored due to the lockdown! Author J.K. Rowling, the creator of the immensely popular and loved Harry Potter series, on Tuesday, published a new story called “The Ickabog,” aimed primarily at 7-9-year-old kids, but which will appeal to readers of all ages! Also Read - Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Asks Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Explain Bitcoin, Latter Even Reveals How Much he Owns

The best part is that it’s free to read online.

The first 5 chapters have been posted on a dedicated website, www.theickabog.com, with 34 daily installments appearing in total, each weekday, up until July 10.

The first two chapters of The Ickabog are available for free here:https://t.co/afFEfRQQ5C — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2020

Set in an imaginary land, it is a stand-alone story “about truth and the abuse of power” for children and is unrelated to Rowling’s other books.

Rowling said that she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago.

“The idea for ‘The Ickabog’ came to me while I was still writing Harry Potter. I wrote most of a first draft in fits and starts between Potter books, intending to publish it after ”Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, Rowling said in a post on the website.

However, after the last Potter book, she said that she wanted to take a break from publishing, which ended up lasting five years as she decided she wanted to step away from children’s books for a while. Rowling said the draft of the story had stayed in her attic while she focused on writing books for adults.

“A few weeks ago at dinner, I tentatively mooted the idea of getting ”The Ickabog” down from the attic and publishing it for free, for children in lockdown. My now teenagers were touchingly enthusiastic, so downstairs came the very dusty box, and for the last few weeks I’ve been immersed in a fictional world I thought I’d never enter again.

The book will be published in print later this year, and Rowling said she will pledge royalties from its sales to projects helping those particularly affected by the pandemic.

(With Agency inputs)