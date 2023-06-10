Home

Viral

Jodhpur Covered In Snow? AI Images Are Giving People ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Vibes

Jodhpur Covered In Snow? AI Images Are Giving People ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Vibes

In the pictures, the houses and forts of Jodhpur appear to be straight out of a Hollywood movie displaying an exotic location covered in snow.

The pictures have amassed a variety of comments from Reddit users.

What will be the first word that appears on your mind when someone says Jodhpur? For most of us, it would be harsh summers with temperatures of over 40 degree Celsius. However, with the help of artificial intelligence, we can even witness a snow-covered Jodhpur. Sounds interesting, right? Adding wings to our imagination, a Reddit user recently shared AI-generated pictures of the city covered in snow. The pictures have left the internet in complete awe.

A snow-clad city in the Thar Desert area of Rajasthan is something that one couldn’t have even imagined but one Reddit user made it possible. All thanks to Artificial Intelligence. The user shared a string of pictures of the city painted in blue and wrote, “Jodhpur covered with snow (Created by Bing AI).” In the pictures, the houses and forts of Jodhpur appear to be straight out of a Hollywood scene displaying an exotic location covered in snow.

You may like to read

How Users Reacted To AI-Generated Photos Of Jodhpur

The pictures have amassed a good number of views and comments from users on Reddit. People could not help sharing their reactions to the pictures and heaped praises on the creative approach. One user found the pictures fantastic and wrote, “That’s some fantastic pictures.”

Another one said, “Look like something out of Assassin’s Creed with the castle in the background…”

Meanwhile, an individual thought that these pictures were real. He wrote, “It looks so real that at first, I thought it was true.”

AI-Generated Photos Of Delhi And Kolkata

Needless to mention, it is not the first time that social media witnessed AI generated pictures of a city covered in snow. Earlier in January, a man named Angshuman Choudhury also used the technology to depict a now-laden Delhi and Kolkata. He envisioned Delhi’s India Gate and a historical gate in the by-lanes of Old Delhi covered in snowfall. The pictures looked absolutely surreal. He also created images displaying snowfall on Kolkata’s iconic landmarks.

“What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it,” Choudhury wrote while sharing the pictures.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.