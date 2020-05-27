As the Australian Reptile Park gears up to reopen on June 1 after a temporary closure of two months due to the coronavirus, a new life blossomed in the paws of Koala Rosie. Its joey, Ash, emerged from the pouch for the first time and sparked a ray of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife. Also Read - Great Relief For Class 10, 12 Students | Read What HRD Minister Has to Say

Welcoming the first koala joey since the catastrophic bushfire last year, he Australian Reptile Park leaped with joy as they spilled the news. Taking to their Instagram handle, the park shared a beautiful video of Ash and elaborated in the caption, "We have a very special announcement…Our very first koala of the season has popped out of Mums pouch to say hello! Keepers have decided to name her Ash! Ash is the first koala born at the park since the tragic Australian bushfires and is a sign of hope for the future of Australia's native wildlife" sic

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Australian Reptile Park Zookeeper, Dan Rumsey shared, “Ash represents the start of what we’re hoping to be another successful breeding season. It was such an incredible moment when we saw Ash poke her head out of her mum’s pouch for the first time! Ash is estimated to be five months old and is right on track to be emerging from the pouch for the first time. Her mother Rosie has shown exemplary parenting skills and we know that Ash is in good paws.”

The tragic bushfires last year had reportedly wiped out up to 30 percent of the Koala species on the New South Wales mid North coast. The population of the Koalas were the hardest hit among the one billion animals that perished in the fires apart from over 12.6 million hectares of land that was scorched and 33 humans that lost their lives, as per the Department of Home Affairs, Australia.