Wait, What? PM Modi Does John Cena’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ Gesture to Bidens | Check Here

PM Modi can be seen placing his palm in front of his face during a conversation with the First Lady. Surprisingly, PM’s hand gesture resembles the former wrestler's signature maneuver, popularly known as ‘you can't see me.’

PM Modi along with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden(Instagram)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent historic state visit to the United States had a global impact that transcends the boundaries of diplomacy. The ‘Modi magic’ has influenced everyone who had the opportunity to meet him, including the world’s richest man Elon Musk and US Congressmen. Adding to the list is WWE superstar-turned-actor John Cena, who also noticed a resemblance with the PM. Cena recently shared a picture on his official Instagram account featuring the Prime Minister alongside US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The picture showcases an uncanny resemblance between PM Modi and the former wrestler.

In the picture, which has gone crazily viral, PM Modi can be seen placing his palm in front of his face during a conversation with the First Lady. Surprisingly, PM’s hand gesture resembles the former wrestler’s signature maneuver, popularly known as ‘you can’t see me,’ which every WWE follower recognises as Cena’s gesture. Although John shared the picture without any caption, his fans worldwide have gone crazy as they can relate to the picture.

Check John Cena’s Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Since being shared, the post has immediately gone viral, with people flooding it with hilarious comments. Most Instagram users stated that PM Modi is a fan of Cena, while some jokingly said, “I can only see Joe and Jill in this picture.”

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Bro is addicted to india,” an Instagram user commented.

“As an Indian i confirm Modi ji is John Cena fan,” the second user said.

“Jonh cena I never knew you took a picture with the president,” third user commented.

“John Cena Is Reportedly All Set To Join BJP‼️,’ joked another.

PM Modi’s US Visit

Talking about the Prime Minister’s visit, he recently concluded with a historical address to the Indian diasora amid numerous standing ovations. He was also hosted by the US President and the First Lady for the State dinner at the White House. The State dinner honouring PM Modi was attended by numerous business tycoons and prominent personalities, including Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Currently, PM Modi is on a two-day State visit to Egypt on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

