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Joining Congress party was riskiest thing I did in my life: Who said this to Rahul Gandhi on his face with a laughter? Watch Video Here

‘Joining Congress party was riskiest thing I did in my life’: Who said this to Rahul Gandhi on his face with a laughter? Watch Video Here

During the session, Rahul Gandhi stated that "Gen-Z" women would lead the nation, and it is everyone's duty to open every door of opportunity for them.

Photo from ANI Video

New Delhi: A video featuring the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, has surfaced. In this video, he is seen interacting with girl students from Delhi University. During this interaction, a light-hearted moment occurred when a student gave Rahul Gandhi a highly amusing response to his question. Rahul Gandhi had asked the student what is the riskiest thing she had ever done in her life. In response, the student replied, “Joining the Congress party.” Hearing this, even Rahul Gandhi broke into laughter.

Watch The Video Here

Really enjoyed meeting the young women from Gargi College and Delhi University. Two things are clear: 1.The magician has run out of tricks. Young India can see right through him. 2.Gen Z is our future – and Gen Z women will lead the way. It is our duty to open every door for… pic.twitter.com/DILa1cpfvO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2026

Rahul Gandhi had visited Gargi College at Delhi University. There, he engaged in a dialogue with the college’s students. Rahul Gandhi posed a serious question to a student, asking what is the riskiest thing she had ever done in her life. At this, the student gave a witty reply—that “joining the Congress” was the riskiest thing—which sent the hall into peals of laughter, and the atmosphere instantly became more relaxed.

Also Read: No FIR against Rahul Gandhi in dual citizenship case, rules Allahabad High Court

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Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the student’s response. He, too, smiled and remarked, “Okay, that is risky. That is indeed risky.” Hearing this reply, the students present felt even more at ease, and the conversation continued. Rahul Gandhi shared a video of this interaction on social media, where it is now going viral.

Also Read: Big trouble for Rahul Gandhi as Allahabad HC orders dual citizenship case against leader

Gen-Z Women Will Lead the Nation

During the session, Rahul Gandhi answered various questions posed by the students. He stated that “Gen-Z” women would lead the nation, and it is everyone’s duty to open every door of opportunity for them. He asserted that the future of our country lies in safe hands.

Expressing his strong support for women’s empowerment, the Congress leader remarked that women are often more effective than men. He lauded the roles played by BSP Chief Mayawati and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in their respective states.

When asked what his party would do if it were to come to power, Gandhi replied: “Political participation, participation in the corporate world, and women’s participation in India’s institutions.”

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