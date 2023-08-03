Home

Viral

‘Joota Utha Ke ..’: Women Engage In Heated Argument Inside Delhi Metro, Watch Viral Video

‘Joota Utha Ke ..’: Women Engage In Heated Argument Inside Delhi Metro, Watch Viral Video

Women’s Heated Argument Inside Delhi Metro Is Taking The Internet By Storm: Delhi Metro, which was once famous for its rapid and green transportation, has now faced defamation due to recent fights a

Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro. | Photo: Instagram

Women’s Heated Argument Inside Delhi Metro Is Taking The Internet By Storm: Delhi Metro, which was once famous for its rapid and green transportation, has now faced defamation due to recent fights and objectionable videos. In recent times, there has been a noticeable increase in videos showcasing unconventional behaviours within the metro system.

Trending Now

These videos capture a wide range of human interactions, from influencers dancing to couples displaying public affection, and even physical altercations. The metro has transformed into a stage where diverse actions both entertain and leave people surprised.

Similarly, a video of women engaging in a verbal spat inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. The video features a heated exchange between two women inside a metro coach. The clip, which has garnered significant attention, has been divided into two segments for ease of sharing and viewing. A user named Suyash Chaudhary uploaded these segments on Instagram, making them accessible to a wide online audience.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suyash Chaudhary (@suyash_creates)

In another clip the woman can be seen arguing with another passenger in the same metro coach. Another woman stayed silent and recorded the clip of the furious woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suyash Chaudhary (@suyash_creates)

The heated argument clip has sparked a lively debate online, with people expressing their surprise and concern at the same time over how the Delhi Metro has become a hub for such activities.

Bizarre Dance Performance On The Delhi Metro Platform

Last Month, Seema danced to a Hindi track on a Delhi Metro platform. The bizarre dance gained significant attention from netizens, though not for positive reasons.

In the clip, a woman dressed in a pink crop top and brown pleated skirt can be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan’s song “Andekhi” on a Delhi Metro platform. The woman has been identified as Seema Kanojiya, and the video was shared on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Kanojiya (@seemakanojiya87)

In another recent clip, a woman influencer grooved inside an Indian Railways train. The video gained significant attention from netizens, though not for positive reasons.

The blogger who goes by the name Seema Kanojiya posted the video without any caption on her Instagram page. The clip shows her standing inside a sleeper coach. Suddenly, she begins jumping and dancing while going back and forth in the small passage inside a coach. Passengers around her are seen glancing at her with baffled expressions on their faces.

The bizarre dance moves by Seema on a Hindi track have also prompted Instagram users to express their thoughts in the comment section. While some praised her performance, others were not happy about her dancing inside a train. Users reacted with varied emotions – from the heart to laughing out loud emojis.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES