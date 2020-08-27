A Delhi-based journalist has sparked a row on social media after she posted photographs of a booklet titled ‘Haritalika Teej Vrat Katha’ kept near a commode to be used as toilet paper. The journalist named Sushmita Sinha, also posted a video in which she is seen holding the book asking users if she should use it as toilet paper or tissue paper. Also Read - Scotch-Brite Called Out For Sexist Logo Featuring Woman With Bindi, Company Promises to Move on From 'Regressive Beliefs'

Reportedly, Sinha who hails from Patna is a former Bolta Hindustan journalist, who now works as a freelancer.

“Is raddi kitab ke liye maine Rs 15 kharch kiye. Ab yeh kitaab mere kisi kaam ki nahi hai. To mai yeh socch rahi hu, ise mai tissue paper ki tarah ya toilet paper ki tarah istemaal kaaru. Aap ka kya kehna hai (I bought this useless book for Rs 15 and it is of no use to me. So I am thinking of using it either as a tissue paper or a toilet paper. What do you all think”, Sinha has been quoted as saying in the video.

Following social media outrage, Sinha posted a full-fledged video on her Twitter account and claimed that only a part of her video is being circulated. In the video, she read an excerpt from the book, remarking that the book is anti-woman. The text mentions that if a woman does not follow the fast, she remains a widow, childless and poor in subsequent births. Watch it here: ये मेरा पूरा video है, जिसे लोग काट कर चला रहें है pic.twitter.com/KH6SE5GyF9 — sushmita sinha (@Sushmitasinhaa) August 26, 2020

Well, soon after she started getting trolled for disrespecting a Hindu festival and many called for her arrest with the hashtag #ArrestSushmitaSinha. Some users have also filed online complaints with cyber cells against her for the blatant Hinduphobia and hurting religious sentiments. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra expressed outrage over the video on Twitter and wrote, “I just saw this video in social media, a woman wants to use Hindu scriptures as toilet paper… Can anyone tell me who this woman is… and what is the truth of this video? The scripture on which Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati have been inscribed is in the form of toilet paper… shame!.”