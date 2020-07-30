Space enthusiasts, listen up! NASA is all set to launch its newest Mars 2020 rover, Perseverance and ready to head for the Red Planet in just a few hours along with a robotic helicopter named Ingenuity. Also Read - Countdown to Mars: Excitement Brewing As NASA Set To Launch New Perseverance Rover To the Red Planet Today

As per NASA, the launch is targeted for 7:50 a.m. EDT Thursday, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. In India, the

Perseverance is designed to search for astrobiological evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars. Its job is also to seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for a possible return to Earth. Further, it will demonstrate technology for future robotic and human exploration.

The @ulalaunch #AtlasV rocket carrying @NASAPersevere is seen illuminated by spotlights at Space Launch Complex 41. Launch slated for Thursday July 30 at 7:50 a.m. EDT. #CountdownToMars More 📷- https://t.co/1C6QkuRetg pic.twitter.com/sRgsiEDfhn — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) July 30, 2020

The launch will, however, depend on weather and technical factors as it was previously delayed from earlier in the month because of technical issues. However, according to CNET, current weather conditions are extremely favourable for launch, with an 80% chance of getting off the pad and into space.

If the launch goes as planned, NASA’s Perseverance will land on Mars on February 18, 2021.

Where to watch the historic launch?

The live streaming of the event will begin at 4.30 pm IST (7.00 am EDT).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21X5lGlDOfg&feature=emb_logo