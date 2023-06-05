Home

‘Jugaad at Its Peak’: Viral Video Shows Autorickshaw Fitted With Cooler Beating the Heat

This act by the autorickshaw driver exemplifies the famous saying, 'necessity is the mother of invention.' In a video clip, the autorickshaw fitted with a mini cooler on its rear side can be seen smoothly traversing a road. The vehicle's registration plate indicates that the recording took place somewhere in Punjab.

Clip of Autorickshaw fitted with cooler at the rear has gone viral. (Photo/ Instagram: @kabir_setia)

India is currently grappling with scorching heat, and people are resorting to various measures to stay hydrated and cool. When venturing outdoors, individuals are opting for transportation options like air-conditioned cabs to combat the intense summer heat. However, to attract passengers in such sweltering conditions, an innovative autorickshaw driver has devised a unique solution by installing a cooler in his vehicle.

Watch The Viral Video Here

A few years ago, a Kolkata autorickshaw driver gained viral attention and received praise for introducing a healthy and environmentally-friendly method to keep cool while transporting passengers to their destinations.

The auto driver, named Bijay Pal, went a step further by inscribing a significant message on his autorickshaw – ‘Save Trees, Save Lives.’ In conversations with reporters, Pal explained that this was his way of contributing to the environment, which is continuously deteriorating.

He acknowledged that maintaining a mobile garden is not an easy task, but he willingly invests a significant portion of his hard-earned money to take care of the trees he planted on the roof.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named @kabir_setia. Since being shared the clip has accumulated more than lakhs of views and likes. Instagram users praised the diver for his ‘Jugaad’.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

‘Seems like bro has topped the ITI exam,’ An Instagram user commented.

‘Im paying the wrong autorickshaw driver,’ said the second user.

‘its nice that the driver is thinking about the passengers,’ commented the third user.

‘iss ne toh LPG k saare auto riksha bhnd kr wa dene hai,’ said another.

